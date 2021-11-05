Movie Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman talks about his character – Film and TV – Culture

How much do you remember about loved ones who have died? Forgot any connection or object? With the passage of time the details fade, the shared moments fade and the voices cease to be latent. Nick bannister is there to get them back. With unusual skill and the most amazing techniques he will travel minds into the past in a task that, with a new client, will become his obsession and a dangerous discovery. It sounds strange but very attractive. This is the new story from director and screenwriter Lisa Joy, the brilliant mind behind the hit HBO series Westworld.

Since he started writing the first draft of the script for what is his first film, Reminiscence (Reminiscence), Joy thought of Hugh Jackman to be her Nick Bannister. “He made a very compelling story and it was incredibly flattering,” recalls the Golden Globe-winning actor famous for his Broadway appearances. I’m a huge fan of Westworld and the moment you meet her you know you’re in good hands. “

At the beginning of the film, Nick Bannister attends to a customer looking for lost keys. Her name is Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). There the journey begins. He follows her and falls in love with her. Until she disappears. Finding her becomes his only end through a dark path in the Miami underworld with the help of Watts (Thandiwe Newton).

This story of drama and science fiction It will hit theaters in the country on Thursday, August 19. The three actors talked about ‘Reminiscence’ in these interviews provided by the studio.

What convinced you to star in this project?

Hugh jackman: Lisa Joy asked to have a meeting with me to show me some pictures and various things on her computer without me reading the script which is unusual. When I listened to his speech, I thought, ‘I’m pretty sure I’m going to make this movie even if I haven’t read it.’ Of course, I made my best surprised face that I could. And after 20 pages of reading the script, I called my agent and said, ‘I haven’t finished reading and I’m already doing it.’ I thought it was such a cool world, so original, so surprising. I didn’t see where it was going, and I certainly didn’t see where it was ending up. I thought it was a different role for me. So, it was a very easy yes.

What is ‘Reminiscence’ about?

My character, Nick Bannister, is a decorated war veteran. We are in the near future. Miami is now submerged, something like Venice. It is so hot, because of climate change, that people live at night, because the day is too hot. My character runs a business in which the memory machine is used to enter people’s minds and find the truth about what happened, to interrogate them or to have people relive memories. And it is something literal: feel, touch, come, savor everything that happened. My job is as a private investigator of the mind. I walk in, I guide people through their memories so they don’t get lost or go to fun places and stay safe.

Lisa Joy combines genres and for an actor that must be a tightrope to walk …

Agree. In this movie, when I read it, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m reading something for Humphrey Bogart. And then oh wait, now it’s not. ‘ We are going in all these directions. She sets up classic characters: the Fatal Woman – played by Rebecca Ferguson – the loyal secretary who is truly in love with Nick – Thandiwe Newton – and then, before you know it, you’re just going down a path you never thought of. I found that lively and energizing, different and original. I hope the public enjoys it and finds it the same.

Rebecca Ferguson and Hugh Jackman.

Rebecca Ferguson as Mae

How were the initial conversations with Lisa Joy?



I remember that where she lived she had poor cell phone reception and to talk to her I had to go out into the garden; it was very cold. I remember thinking, ‘God, I’ve been out here for 45 minutes. How? Where did the time go? ‘ The way he described the cinematic view of the movie he wanted to make, how important the characters were, the changes, the subtleties … I loved it: the environmental aspects and what the world will be like in 10 or 15 years, the fact that believing that Miami will be under water, the idea that we are nocturnal and that the figures of the underworld would work during the day.

How would you describe your character?

In Lisa’s writing there is a poetry, a musicality that doesn’t sound ridiculous. It makes me, as an actress, want to be absolutely honest with each and every word. I think that aside from writing, the first thing that fell in love with me is that Mae was portrayed in so many different ways. She is portrayed through the ideas that others have of her. Its existence is defined by each person who thinks they see it. Talking to Lisa, we were saying, who is Mae? What is your true identity? When do you let things slip through the cracks? I’ve never done something like this before.

This is the second time he has worked with Hugh Jackman (the first was in the musical The Greatest Showman).



Yes, probably the last one too. There are so many things that I cannot bear. It’s too much (laughs). I tell him: “Seriously, stop singing your lines” (laughs). For me it was like feeling safe in a movie where we had to immerse ourselves in things that were difficult, dark and sexy. I can do anything and I am protected: try, be ridiculous, humiliate myself and always feel embraced by him

‘Reminiscence’ is the first film by Lisa Joy, the creator of the ‘Westworld’ series.

Thandiwe Newton as Emily ‘Watts’ Sanders

The two main female roles are very different, but they have in common in that they are very selective about what they reveal.



Certain. Alcoholism has been around in my life, I’ve been around people struggling with that addiction, and for me, that really defined who ‘Watts’ was – the fact that I was masking this deep pain and similarly was in a dysfunctional relationship with Bannister. You have a situation where it is driven by artificial attachments and ultimately not real life. It’s like she’s a zombie, she’s dead standing up. What really interested me about Lisa’s role and ideas was seeing this person come to life when she’s been putting so many people to sleep.

