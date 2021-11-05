Mobility plan for the Mexican GP

These are the routes and means of mobility for the weekend of the Mexican GP at the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez

The Government of Mexico City, through the Integrated Mobility Network, it will put into action a strategic plan so that inhabitants and visitors of the CDMX have the best experience both to arrive and to leave the Grand Prix of Mexico City to be held on November 5, 6 and 7.

Attendees who opt for the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), Saturday 6 and Sunday 7, the opening hours will be one hour before: at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., respectively, with the same closing time (24:00 hours). On Friday 5 it opens in normal hours, at 5:00 am. It is worth mentioning that the stations near the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome are: Velodrome, Ciudad Deportiva and Puebla, on Line 9.

The fans have several transportation alternatives to get to the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez for the Mexican GP. Getty

In the case of the Trolleybuses of the Electric Transport Service (STE), the people who attend the México GP will be able to use Line 2 (Chapultepec-Velódromo) at the stations: Av. Río Churubusco, Ciudad Deportiva, Puerta 8 and Puebla. For Metrobús, Line 2 is the closest, with Iztacalco and UPIICSA stations.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

To guarantee mobility in the area surrounding the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, special transportation routes were programmed that will transfer attendees with an event ticket from remote locations to the venue because it will not have parking. Users of this service will have the option of using this same means to return to their point of origin.

Transportation from the five remote parking lots, which will operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., will cost 60 pesos per trip (which can be paid with MI Card) at 15 minute departure intervals:

In the different remote parking lots (except at Hipódromo de las Américas and Plaza Carso, where payment will be in cash) there will be sale of Integrated Mobility cards preloaded at a cost of 135 pesos (15 pesos of plastic plus two trips of 60 pesos each ) as well as recharges for those who already have it.

It is important to note that there will be three arrival points to the racetrack using these buses:

Eje 3 Sur Indigo (in front of Door 7 of the Palacio de los Deportes)

Río Piedad Viaduct (between Gates 8 and 9 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome)

Eje 4 Oriente (between gates 12 and 13 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome)

A lot of fans are expected for the Mexican GP and great support for Red Bull. Getty

Likewise, for the eviction of the property there will be a single exit point in Eje 3 Sur Añil, corner of Churubusco, where buses can be taken back to remote parking lots, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2 Related

In addition, to speed up mobility in the area, free perimeter transport will be set up in the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome circuit, in order to bring attendees closer to the corresponding door. This service also includes preferential taxis for people with disabilities. Also, for the first time, attendees will be able to get to the venue by bicycle and leave them in the bicycle parking lot located at Gate 3 (it is requested to bring your own lock).

Also, in coordination with the Secretariat of Citizen Security, a perimeter safety belt will be implemented to expedite the transfer of the population. To avoid damage, it is recommended to consider the following alternative routes:

To the north: Peripheral Ring Canal de San Juan Axis 2 East H. Congress of the Union Calzada de Tlalpan Central Axis Lázaro Cárdenas Av. Insurgentes

To the south: Peripheral Ring Calle 17 Eje 1 Oriente Ring of Circunvalación Calzada de Tlalpan Axis 1 Poniente Cuauhtémoc Av. Insurgentes

East: Axis 3 North Ángel Albino Corzo Axis 1 North Mexican Air Force Axis 6 South Social Workers Axis 8 South Calzada Ermita Iztapalapa Calzada Taxqueña

The West: Av. Pantitlán – Xochimilco Axis 4 North Talismán Av. Oceania – Axis 2 North Canal del Norte Axis 1 North Mexican Air Force Axis 5 South Purísima

It is important to mention that the side of Río Churubusco at the height of the building, will remain closed and vehicular traffic will be through central lanes.

With information from the organization of the Mexico City Grand Prix