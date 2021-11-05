Mila Kunis and more than 200 celebrities signed a letter denouncing the boycott of Israel

More than 200 celebrities, including actors Mila Kunis, Billy Porter, Neil Patrick Harris and Helen Mirren, signed an open letter opposing efforts to boycott an LGBTQ film festival in Tel Aviv.

The letter published Wednesday is a response to calls by activists from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to boycott the Tel Aviv International LGBTQ + Film Festival, also called TLVFest, an annual film festival. which shows LGBTQ movies that was founded in 2006.

It was organized by Creative Community for Peace, an organization of entertainment industry professionals working to counter cultural boycotts against Israel.

“In Israel, films have the unique power to unite Jews, Arabs, and people of all ethnicities and backgrounds collaboratively under a shared love for the arts, working together toward the common goal of telling their stories and building bridges of compassion and understanding, ”the letter says.

In May this year, Aswat, an organization that focuses on Palestinian feminist issues, called on activists around the world to boycott “Israel’s Pinkwashing events,” including Pride activities and the film festival. “Pinkwashing” is a term used by pro-Palestinian activists, who use it to argue that Israel uses its openness to the LGBTQ community to deflect criticism about what they consider to be its unfair treatment of Palestinians.

The film festival has been the subject of numerous boycott efforts in recent years. Several participants planned for participants to boycott the festival in 2017 after John Trengrove, a South African director whose film was scheduled to open the festival, withdrew in protest. In 2020, more than 100 queer filmmakers pledged not to submit films or participate in the festival in response to a call from BDS activists.

Other signatories to Wednesday’s letter include former NSYNC singer Lance Bass, actor Jeremy Piven, KISS frontman Gene Simmons and actress Emmanuelle Chriqui.