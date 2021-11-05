Mexican team I Jesús Angulo unique of Chivas de Guadalajara al Tri due to crisis for games against the United States and Canada I Concacaf

The bad moment that he lives Club Guadalajara and that has them on the verge of elimination in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, was transferred to the recent convocation of the Mexican team for their next knockout duels by Concacaf for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against the United States and Canada on November 12 and 16, respectively.

The National Teams management announced the players chosen by the coach Gerardo Martino where there will not be much participation of the Sacred Herd unlike other calls, since there were at least three rojiblancos elements, but this time it only appeared Jesus Angulo, who has been one of the best of the team led by Michel Leaño.

Given the recent injury of Alexis Vega, who is coming out of a sprained left ankle suffered in the lastitmo duel of this tie before El Salvador, the “Tata” decided not to take it into account, because he has not seen lots of activity with Chivas and is expected to just be ready to jump into action this Friday when the ticket is played to Repechage against Mazatlán for Date 17.

While Uriel Antuna and Gilberto Sepúlveda were also not considered, before the poor performance that Guadalajara has taught in the most recent duels, where no one has been saved from bad performances: “The General Sports Directorate announces the list of players called up by Gerardo Martino, Technical Director of the Mexican National Team, for the next two matches of the Concacaf Cup qualifier FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where he will face the United States and Canada, on November 12 and 16, respectively ”, it was published on the official website of the Tricolor.

Tricolor List

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota.

Defenses: Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Jesús Gallardo and Osvaldo Rodríguez.

Midfielders: Luis Romo, Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Andrés Guardado, Carlos Rodríguez, Sebastián Córdova, Orbelin Pineda, Ricardo Angulo and Roberto Alvarado.

Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano, Jesús Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín.

November Mexico matches

United States vs Mexico

Friday November 12, 2021

21:10 hrs (local), 20:10 hrs (Central Mexico)

Stadium: TQL

Cincinnati

Canada vs Mexico

Tuesday November 16, 2021

19:05 hrs (local), 20:05 hrs (Central Mexico)

Stadium: Commonwealth

Edmonton