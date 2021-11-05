Metro-CDMX will modify service hours for the F1 Grand Prix

The Subway-CDMX will modify schedule of service for him Big prize of Formula 1 in the capital of the country. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

The Collective Transportation System (STC) Subway of Mexico City (CDMX) informed that it will modify its service on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 November, for the realization of the Big prize of Formula 1 (F1), to be held at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

By Saturday the 6th, service will start at 05:00 and end at 24:00

will start at 05:00 and end at 24:00 For Sunday 7, the service will start at 06:00 and end at 24:00

People who go to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez can get off at the Velódromo, Ciudad Deportiva and Puebla stations, on Line 9 or café del Subway-CDMX.

Prior to the announcement of Subway about your change in schedule service, the federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) estimated that 188 thousand tourists (42 thousand foreigners) will occupy 63.7% of the hotel capacity of CDMX, leaving an economic spill of up to 192 million pesos (mp).

“The (CDMX) has 631 hotels, which combine 52 thousand 666 rooms. The calculation is based on five stars, with 17,424 rooms; four stars, with 13,331; and three stars, 10 thousand 513 rooms, as well as others in the municipalities of Iztacalco, Venustiano Carranza and Iztapalapa “.

“This day has been incredible. I will never forget it, ”Mexican driver Sergio“ Checo ”Pérez told fans at the Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021, organized on Wednesday on Paseo de la Reforma; the Guadalajara native is expected to place in the top spots.