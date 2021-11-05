Mercedes dominated first practice in Mexico; Czech was 4th despite the scare

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

Between scares and distractions in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, the first free trial heading to the Grand Prix of Mexico was dominated Valtteri Bottas and Lewis hamilton for Mercedes with the two best times, but “breathing down their heads” were the two Red Bull cars.

We had to wait two long years to hear again the roar of the Formula 1 engines in the Mexican capital, with deafening support for Czech Pérez, who gave the fans a tremendous shock when he crashed into one of the protections and damaged his vehicle, specifically in the area of ​​the rear wing.

Fortunately, he was back on track after almost 30 minutes and had the fourth best time of the session with 1: 18.610. In front of Czech was his teammate, Max verstappen, just less than 2 tenths of a second faster.

This is how the first practice of the GP Mexico was

V. Bottas | Mercedes | 1: 18.341

L. Hamilton | Mercedes | 1: 18.417

M. Verstappen | Red Bull | 1: 18.464

S. Pérez | Red Bull | 1: 18,610

P. Gasly | Alpha Tauri | 1: 18.985

What time is the second practice?

After this first hour of filming between 11:30 and 12:30 in the Mexican capital, the Formula 1 has scheduled the second free session on the track of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack for 3:00 p.m., also with an hour of duration.

The third practice It will be on Saturday at 11:00, giving way to the point of 14:00 for the classification of the Grand Prix of Mexico, which will be run on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. before a full insured, despite the problems with a sector of unfinished stands.