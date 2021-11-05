Mercadona launches a new product for a healthy breakfast and snack

Mercadona has a team committed to the search for new products that help satisfy the needs current demands of customers. Thus, for a few months, in all establishments it has ‘cereal mix’, a mixture of healthy cereals to take in the breakfast and the afternoon snack.

It is a product that consists of a mixture of top-quality cereals that incorporate four types of healthy cereals with important properties for the body. In addition, due to its flavor it allows a great variety of combinations with other foods.

Specifically, this Mercadona product is a mix of healthy cereals. It is made up of a mixture of oats, puffed rice, cornflakes, and quinoa. In addition, it is important to note that it does not have added sugar or sweeteners.

This is how Mercadona’s healthy cereals are

This type of cereal mix can be combined with milk, yogurt, vegetable drinks or liquid yogurt, as well as toppings, such as nuts, pure cocoa or fruit. It allows different mixes to suit the consumer.

It is an ideal product to take during snacks and breakfasts. Due to its characteristics, it has satiating power and is 100% natural. And is that each of the cereals that are incorporated in this Mercadona product has a high quality of nutrients.

Puffed oats are high in fiber and provide 10% plant-based protein. For its part, quinoa is a low-fat food and also provides a significant dose of fiber to the body.

Puffed rice provides a crunchy touch, as well as being rich in antioxidants and key vitamins for the body; while the corn flakes are added cooked and toasted without any addition.

Thus, if you are a cereal lover and want to have a healthy breakfast and snack on a regular basis, Mercadona’s ‘cereal mix’ is an ideal product for this purpose. A mix of puffed rice, cornflakes, quinoa and oatmeal packed with benefits.