Megan Fox feels insecure about her beauty

“We can look at someone and think, ‘That person is so beautiful, their life must be so easy,” says Fox, adding that this disorder causes her to have problems in her self-perception and in how she feels about her physique. However, he preferred not to give more details about his health.

Megan Fox has spoken out before about her mental health issues. In 2019, he confessed to causing mental problems due to the sexualization experienced by the film industry and the media.

What is body dysmorphia disorder?

Specialists from the Mayo Clinic, in the United States, define in an article that body dysmorphia is a “mental health disorder, in which you cannot stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or defects in appearance.”

Such defects, which are not perceived by others, can make the person feel ashamed, intimidated and even anxious, even leading them to avoid many social situations. These feelings invade the person’s thoughts and even affect their social and work life.