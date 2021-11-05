Meet Megan Fox’s shocking disorder

Megan Fox is, according to her, in one of her best moments; both personally and professionally. However, the actress revealed a complicated disorder that she has suffered from for some time.

Through an interview with GQ magazine, the artist said that “We can look at someone and think: ‘That person is so beautiful. His life must be very easy.’ Most likely, he does not feel that way.”

And then Fox confirmed that “yes, i have body dysmorphia. I have many deep insecurities“This mental disorder is when a person has a negative image of some part of his body.

Along these lines, the 35-year-old woman added that “I think I had put myself – or allowed other people to put me – in this strange box where I did not fit well, where for a long time I did not live my own life being myself … those most eccentric or strange parts of me that did not correspond to my family or Hollywood. “

“I’ve done everything possible to try to make sense of that. Because it’s easy when you go through something like that to feel like a victim, obviously. That is the first instinct and response,” the interpreter complemented in the interview.

Lastly, the actress who leapt to stardom in 2006 in “Transformers” noted that “I did a lot of work to remove that feeling of being a victim and realize it was a lesson. So I had a purpose and I didn’t have to suffer anymore. he has [hecho crecer] until I became a much more interesting human being than I would have been without it. It gives you the space to be grateful for something that you previously felt persecuted for.“.

Megan Fox’s Body Dysmorphia

