Matt Damon prefers the human approach

For Matt Damon, nothing can change the power of being in a place surrounded by human beings. After more than a year of pandemic and in his first series of face-to-face interviews when presenting the Stillwater tape (A matter of blood), the American actor confesses to feeling very tired of the virtual meetings.

“It’s like watching a movie at home instead of going to the theater: everyone distracts you, you take a break to go to the bathroom, you go to make a coffee … Just like in the zooms,” Damon said with a laugh.

“I will go back to live in New York, to Brooklyn, and I can’t wait to see every concert, play, and go back to theaters. In fact, I was recently able to take the girls to see Hamilton on Australia And even though we had to wear masks all the time and follow certain protocols it was a wonderful experience. When you can get back in touch with the culture, you realize how much you missed it, ”he reflected.

Stillwater, which opens at the end of this month, is the story of a man in search of a redemption that seems impossible, of two opposing worlds such as French and deep America, but who manage to meet and create a very special complicity.

Directed by Tom mccarthy and starring Matt Damon, Abigail breslin and Camille Cottin, Stillwater is a round dramatic film, with the unique approach towards the human relations that McCarthy knows how to spin well and that the director refuses to see as a thriller.

“In a thriller things happen that are resolved at the end of the story but here there are consequences, there are sacrifices, losses. The audience is waiting for Matt to do what he has to do and to do it the right way. And this is a different film because it does not show him as a hero, it is a film in which everyone gets hurt ”, explained the director and screenwriter.

Paternal connection

Damon noted that putting himself in the role of Bill Baker was something that helped him connect with his fatherhood.

“It was very easy for me to think what it would be like to wake up with that feeling of feeling that I had been an absent figure, it is something that should not let you sleep at night and cause deep sadness,” he explained about Bill, a rude operator of a American oil rig, who is clumsy with emotions.

“But he has great values, he tries to be the best father he can be despite all his failures in the past and he really wants to connect, I think the movie has a deep empathy for Baker and addresses him from there. I loved this script because I had the opportunity to get into the shoes of a complex man, who carries a lot of pain and guilt and is trying to do the right thing ”.



Damon plays a father seeking redemption.

She also told how it was working with Abigail Breslin, the Little Miss Sunshine actress, who in this film plays the role of her daughter imprisoned in Marseille for a crime that she claims she did not commit.

“Abigal is great and what she accomplished is impressive. It wasn’t easy for her because we only had 10 days to film our scenes together and she had to go through this whole emotional journey in no time. “

Breslin, in turn, said she was admired with Matt’s paternal sense and said that on set he always took care of her.

“Matt has four daughters so he is very fatherly in many ways, he is a very sweet and patient person. Seeing the work ethic that he has is very inspiring. “

Damon has six projects on the horizon: two filmed and another four in development, including RFK, which tells the story of Robert F. Kennedy.

61 MOVIES make up the filmography of the Oscar-winning actor and screenwriter.

Sentence

“I went to see Hamilton, wonderful. When you get back in touch with the culture you realize how much you missed it.” Matt Damon. Actor