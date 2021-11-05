Matt Damon declares himself a Myst fan and turns his back on shooting games

Matt Damon joins the list of celebrities who have a love for video games. After we have seen Henry Cavill plead for the PC Master Race, the protagonist of The Bourne Affair He also declares himself a fan of video games. In fact, he has even shared which one is his favorite: Myst, that last year I received realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, the most up-to-date version of this legendary exploration and puzzle game.

Matt Damon and his love for video games

In the most recent episode of Hot Ones, Matt Damon has revealed his love for Myst; the game created by brothers Robyn and Rand Miller, which immerses us in an immersive setting that we will have to explore while solving puzzles. The fact that he loved this proposal so much led him, in fact, to turn down a role in the video game. Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Conspiracy (2008) despite the fact that “they offered him a lot of money.”

When in the interview they asked him if he did not participate in The Bourne Conspiracy Because she didn’t look like Myst, Damon answered the following: “I just didn’t want to participate in something like a first person shooter game.“He maintains.” They offered me a lot of money, but it was like … I was hoping it would include a little more thinking. “In fact, the star spoke in 2016 about how much he would like to participate in the world of video games. , a medium that already considered at that time to have a great influence in the film industry.

Matt Damon likes video games that make him think

That’s when Damon, in the interview, directly refers to the Cyan Worlds classic as the kind of titles he loves: “I love that game. So I thought … you know, it might be more like Myst. And they said ‘no’ and they just went ahead and did it without me“In fact, the character of The Bourne Conspiracy He has neither the voice nor the physique of Damon. Another of his films that also reached the video game world was The Martian, with an experience for virtual reality.

“The graphics are being so good and VR is getting so much better that, you know, what’s going to happen to the movies? What are the consequences for the cinema? Change to a new way of telling stories? What? Can I be part of it? “Were the questions that Damon asked at the time. He is not the only Hollywood voice interested in the industry: Neill Blomkamp, director of District 9, is working on a multiplayer shooter video game and ensures that “games will become what movies were in the twentieth century”.