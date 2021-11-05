Material You causes crashes in games when changing the wallpaper in Android 12

One of the big changes in Android 12 is Material You, the system that extracts the main colors from the wallpaper you are using to apply them to the system interface. This change comes with certain side effects: it causes the forced closure in games like Pokémon Go, Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile and many more.

The error is very easy to reproduce: you open a game, go back to the home screen, change the wallpaper, and when you return to the game an error occurs. The matter is even worse if you use an app to change the background automatically, because in this case the closure can happen while you are in the game, without intervention on your part.

Material You does not get along with games

Android reacts relatively gracefully to configuration changes such as changing the language or orientation, recreating the activities of the applications with the new settings. Hopefully, users will hardly notice the change, although in less powerful mobiles these changes involve a few seconds in which the mobile does not respond correctly.

Games can ignore these configuration changes, because sometimes they are not affected by having a fixed orientation and not changing their interface if we use the light or dark theme. However, as indicated in XDA, in Android 12 there is currently no way that games can ignore the configuration change that occurs when changing the wallpaper and the generation of a new theme.

As a consequence, game closures or restarts after the system generates the new theme based on the wallpaper. If you had paused the game, you will not be able to return to where you were, but it will be as if you had completely closed and reopened it.

The good news is that this error is relatively easy to avoid. Keeping the wallpaper always the same or changing it only after finishing the game session will be enough. However, it will be a problem for those who use an application to change the wallpaper automatically, at least until Google corrects it. If he corrects it.

Via | XDA