Martins Licis, Jujimufu, Bjornsson and Rogue training

The winner of the World's Strongest Man, Martins Licis, shares a training session with his friends Hafthor Björnsson and Jujimufu before the Rogue Invitational.

World’s Strongest Man 2019 winner Martin Licis is back and it feels better than ever. Licis has been documenting her training on YouTube for the Rogue Invitational, her first competition since early 2020, which will take place October 29-31. And in his last video, he shared his last exercise before the event. But Licis was not alone. You accompanied the heavyweights of the fitness world Jujimufu, The Mountain (aka Hafthor Björnsson), CrossFit filmmakers The Buttery Bros, and other athletes associated with their sponsor, Reign.

“I have not competed lately because I have been fighting a lot of injuries for the last year and a half. Now, after a lot of rehabilitation and patience, I am back,” says Licis.

Although for Licis It is important to train light, this time it will consist of a heavy load of yokes to a clean trunk and press, and some stone on a bar.

Licis gets to work on the clean and press, and one of the Buttery Bros remarks, “We’re 8 days away from the Rogue Invitational, and it looks good!”

In another clip, Jujimufu is filming some promo videos, so he squats with 585 pounds – 265 kg – for 4 reps while being watched by Björnsson.

Next, the team shifts to the yoke load, which weighs 195 pounds – just under 90 kg – to begin with. Licis works on its rapid transition from yoke loading to log press, and Jujimufu also practices yoke loading, weighing up to 555 pounds, 250 kilos exact. Licis takes her turn, and then the yoke is increased to 825 pounds, about 375 kg. Although Jujimufu struggles, Licis crushes him, followed by three log presses, which he completes in 26 seconds. Lastly, the yoke is raised to 1,005 pounds (nearly 500kg) and the trunk to 355 (160kg). Licis overcomes the yoke and log presses, with the entire Reign team cheering him on.

For his last exercise, Licis moves to the stone-on-a-bar apparatus, and starts at 385 pounds (180kg), assisted by the Buttery Bros and Björnsson. Licis does five reps.

“Five reps, great,” says Björnsson.

“Good last day,” says Licis. “Good place to be. A great show is coming. It has been a year and a half of rest, and then of strength work in the last three months. So thank you guys for the support. I’m going to go out there and destroy it, and then go ahead, because I’m excited to get back into racing and keep this momentum going. “

