Markie Post, Cameron Díaz’s mother in ‘Something About Mary’ dies

Markie Post She was born in California, United States in 1950, and although she was linked to the world of television due to her career as a producer, her acting career started a little later than usual, at 40 years old. It started with supporting roles in television series, until her moment in ‘The Fall Guy’ came when she became well known. He also participated in very popular episodes on ‘Holidays by the sea’ ‘Cheers’ or ‘The A Team’. Many will also remember her for her role as attorney Christine Sullivan in ‘Court of Guard’, or her performance as the mother of Cameron Diaz in ‘Algo Pasa con Mary’.

The 70-year-old actress passed away last Saturday, August 7 after three years and ten months of fighting cancer. This has been confirmed by his representative, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky to Deadline and their relatives, through a statement: “We were proud of the person who was beyond acting. A person who made elaborate cakes for her friends’ birthdays, sewed the curtains for their new apartments, and He taught us to be kind, loving and to know how to forgive, in a world that sometimes becomes very hard. “

Nevertheless, she never allowed illness to keep her from her passion, which was the world of acting. Between the different chemotherapy sessions, he participated in projects such as ‘Four Christmases and a Wedding’ and a series for ABC called ‘The Kids Are Alright’.

Now, the memory of Markie Post will live on in her husband, the writer Michael A. Ross; his daughters, actresses Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn; and everyone who loved him.