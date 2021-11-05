Mario Party Superstars conquers the Japanese market, and Nintendo Switch OLED stabilizes its sales

The week has been marked by other releases such as Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water or Super Robot Wars 30.

Spend another week in Japanese territory, and once again the Nintendo leadership in your market. After all, the Big N has starred in the latest sales in Japan through its latest game, Mario Party Superstars, and the various models of Nintendo Switch, which do not stop accumulating sales. Therefore, and after a week marked by the leadership of the Night’s Watch: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, Nintendo returns to the first positions in all the lists of the country.

In hardware, Nintendo Switch triumphs with the OLED versionAs Famitsu shares again, the aforementioned Mario Party Superstars debut with force in its first week, followed by another novelty that has caught the attention of the Japanese market: Super Robot Wars 30. A mecha tactical RPG that, although it has not been promoted much in these parts, it has captivated the Japanese public to the point of gaining a niche in the top 10 with its versions of PS4 and Nintendo Switch. And, continuing with the recent releasesProject Zero: Maiden of Black Water has also been high on the list with editions for the Nintendo and PlayStation consoles.

After all these news, Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Chronicles of Hinokami has moved to the seventh position, closely followed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which, despite having finished its roster of fighters, continues to hold its own among the most popular titles. To finish, and how could it be otherwise, the top has the presence of eternal deliveries like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Minecraft, whose success is also seen in other countries.

Regarding consoles, and repeating the information given in the first paragraph, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED are placed as the most popular consoles in Japan. In the case of the latest version released by the Japanese company, it seems that its sales they have stabilized after a week in which it doubled the numbers of the original Nintendo Switch. Now, both models are around the 30,000 units sold, a figure that is somewhat far from PS5 and its 11,500 consoles sold. Ending with Xbox, the Xbox Series X and S versions have achieved more than 1,000 units each, which adds to the increase in popularity of the brand in the Japanese territory. If you want to know all the data, you can consult the lists that you have below:

Game sales in Japan (running total) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 163,256 (New) [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 – 70,849 (New) [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 – 60,386 (New) [PS4] Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water – 22,196 (New) [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart – 21.675 (New) [NSW] Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water – 20,586 (New) [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – 9,351 (120,196) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 9,225 (4,478,941) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8,829 (4,112,648) [NSW] Minecraft – 8,715 (2,251,834)

Console Sales in Japan (Running Total) Switch – 33,848 OLED switch – 30.805 PS5 – 20.105 Switch Lite – 10,150 PS5 Digital Edition – 3,911 PS4 – 1975 Xbox Series S – 1,511 Xbox Series X – 1,351 New 2DS LL – 366

More about: Mario Party Superstars, Nintendo Switch and Japan Sales.