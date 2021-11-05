Margaret Qualley is in Panama for the filming of the film ‘The Stars at Noon’

In October Taron egerton arrived at Panama for the filming of the movie “The Stars at Noon”, “The stars at noon”, and recently the actress arrived in the country Margaret qualley to join the film project.

Qualley She is the daughter of the actress Andie McDowell, with whom he shared a cast in the series “Things to clean”, and the musician, model and actor Paul Qualley.

Qualley’s parents separated and they had three children: Justin, Rainey; she is also dedicated to acting and Margaret, the youngest.

For some it may Qualley It is unknown to them, however, it has had notable participation, in 2014, it was part of the cast of the HBO series “The Leftovers” and in the Shake Black film, “The Nice Guy.”

He has had as co-stars stars like Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling and Kim Basinger, but his character as Pussycat In Quentin Tarantino’s film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” it has been a big step for her in the industry.

Qualley is currently working on a new project and is in the country for it, as she stars in the French filmmaker’s film Calire denis.

“’Bird pride’ for my dad. And then this little guy was sweet too. Panama. Stars … “, he wrote on his Instagram account

The film is an adaptation of the novel by Denis Johnson 1986, in which an American woman portrays the Nicaraguan revolution of the mid-1980s.

Margaret Qualley is not only dedicated to acting, in the past, she was a dancer of a dancer, she was part of the American Ballet Theater Company.

Then she tried her hand at modeling, walked to Valentino and chanel. As she moved into the modeling world she was presented with her first opportunity to become an actress.

