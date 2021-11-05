Love and Thunder reveals why Marvel’s god and Jane Foster broke up

MADRID, Nov. 4 (CulturaOcio) –

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth solo installment of the character played by Chris Hemsworth, has yet to reveal its plot. And there are fans hope that the tape directed by Taika waititi explain Jane Foster’s long absence for years from MCU, especially since his return is one of the most anticipated moments for the fandom. A leak of images from the filming could explain the reasons for their separation.

It has been on Twitter where They have leaked several snapshots of the tape recordings. In them, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth appear in a scene that seems to be of a date and in which they both look at a jewelry store window. In several of the images, it can be seen that it is observing wedding rings.

Although the God of Thunder and the prestigious scientist could engage in ‘Love and Thunder’What is striking are their hairstyles. They both have a haircut very similar to the one they had in ‘Thor: The Dark World’.

Hence several followers think that it may be a flashback and that this explain the reasons for the breakup of the couple.

Thor and Jane’s romantic breakup was made public in ‘Ragnarok’, but exactly when it occurred is unknown. Moreover, as the Nordic superhero talks about her in Avengers: Age of UltronEverything indicates that they were still together in this installment.

Jane Foster will not be the only one to return to the saga in ‘Love and Thunder’. Another who will return will be Lady Yep. The character played by Jamie Alexander was one of the absent in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. The actress made a small cameo in ‘Loki’, but it is expected that he will have a greater role in this installment, in which Christian Bale will be the villain, by embodying Gorr, the butcher god.

Taika Waititi has revealed that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It will be more emotional and intense than ‘Ragnarok’ was. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.