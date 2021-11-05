‘Love and Thunder’ leak reveals why Thor and Jane Foster broke up

‘Thor: Love and Thunder ‘, the fourth solo installment of the character played by Chris Hemsworth, still without revealing its plot. And there are fans hoping that the Taika Waititi-directed film will explain Jane Foster’s long absence for years from the MCU, especially since her return is one of the most anticipated moments for the fandom.

A leak of images from the shoot could explain the reasons for their separation.

It has been on Twitter where several snapshots of the tape recordings have been leaked. In them, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth appear in a scene that seems to be of a date and in which both look at the window of a jewelry store. In several of the images, it can be seen that he is looking at wedding rings.

Although the God of Thunder and the prestigious scientist could be engaged in ‘Love and Thunder’, what is striking are their hairstyles. They both have a very similar haircutr the one they had in ‘Thor: The Dark World’.

Hence, several followers think that it may be a flashback and that it explains the reasons for the breakup of the couple.

Thor and Jane’s romantic breakup was made public in ‘Ragnarok’, but exactly when it occurred is unknown. What’s more, as the Nordic superhero talks about her in ‘Avengers: The Age of Ultron’, everything indicates that they were still together in this installment.

Jane Foster will not be the only one to return to the saga in ‘Love and Thunder’. Another who will return will be Lady Sif. The character played by Jamie Alexander was one of the absent in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. The actress made a small cameo in ‘Loki’, but is expected to have a greater role in this installment, in which Christian Bale will be the villain, by embodying Gorr.

Taika Waititi has revealed that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ it will be more emotional and intense of what was ‘Ragnarok’. The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022.