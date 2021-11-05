Lily Collins’ most radical makeover: a platinum blonde pixie

We are very used to seeing how actresses transform with their unexpected haircuts, makeup and even drastic physical changes to get fully into the skin of the character they will play in front of the camera. There are as many eye-catching examples as you can imagine, but this trend, that of create a new image in express time that does not go unnoticed in the eyes of anyone, sometimes it goes beyond the small screen, and Lily Collins it was the last to do so. The young woman has surprised her fans with an original mane pixie, lopsided and somewhat asymmetrical in a very daring color that connects it directly with …Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus!









The protagonist of Emily in Paris has said goodbye to the brown to become blonde, but not with any tone, but with the most striking of all, Platinum! Under the photograph that she has published on her social networks, she has confessed one of her great secrets that she had since she was a child. “Backstage with the man behind the camera! Thanks for capturing the platinum blonde of my dreams“. And that’s right, Collins has joined the cast of blonde girls with this proposed work by the hair artist Ken O’Rourke, the same one who has worked for other movie stars like Kristen Stewart and Elle fanning. But why is this look change?









If you have followed his trajectory for years, you will know that it is not the first time that he dares to play with haircuts and shades, but yes the one who opts for a short hair so light. And it is so spectacular because in addition to being unexpected, it has nothing to do with the other beauty transformations that it has worn so far. The place where Lily has given free rein to her imagination and creativity, -always in charge of great professionals- has been in the media MET Gala. On the well-known New York stairs and clad in idyllic costumes from important sewing houses such as Chanel and Giambattista Valli, the British has shown that she dares with all kinds of hair and colors.









In the 2017 edition, the one baptized as Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between, broke the standards of beauty and dared with dramatic makeup and a bob cut with very short bangs and slight shearing in a very black terrifying that reminded the movie of Edward Scissorhands. But he has also opted for a more romantic aesthetic, specifically in 2015 at the gala China: Through The Looking Glass, where he appeared with a very twenties mane on a chestnut that favored her skin. What will be the next surprise in code beauty?

The most popular look among the stars









As we mentioned before, this trend of dying platinum blonde at the last minute is here to stay. Well-known stars like Selena Gómez and Miley Cyrus have already demonstrated it months ago with their also surprising changes in looks, leaving aside the most classic options. So if you are one of those who risks everything and you love to experiment in the beauty salon, do like them and end this 2021 by becoming that blonde girl that you have always wanted to bring to light, but this time in its most striking version .