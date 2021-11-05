Liga MX: Atlas vs Querétaro | Best moments LIVE | Matchday 17 Apertura 2021

Full Time Atlas knew that against Gallos de Querétaro only victory was worth it and they got it. With a goal from Julio César Furch and another from Christopher Trejo, the Rojinegros prevailed over the Queretaro squad and sealed their ticket to the Apertura Liguilla 2021 where they will also enter second place, with 29 points.

’93 Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool of the Atlas! Christopher Trejo has just scored one of the best goals of the tournament after a long drive with the ball, he got into the area and sent it to the back of the net to finish the game.

’90 5 minutes added The fourth official raises his poster and adds 5 minutes to the match.

’78 Shortcut by Ricardo Díaz! The goalkeeper of the Gallos stopped a bombshell by Julián Quiñones and still in the shot of Luis Reyes with great luck he managed to deflect the ball and it crashed into the post.

’72 Gooooooooooooooooooooooo from the Atlas! Luis Reyes sent the center from the corner kick, Julián Quiñones combed and only Furch arrived at the second post to push her to the back of the nets. The Rojinegro already wins it!

’70 Atlas is close but the goal does not come The Rojinegros have managed to tilt the court in their favor and although they constantly reach the rival area, the plays have come to nothing against the Queretaro defense.

’59 The VAR cancels the red one! The whistler went to consult the play with the VAR and after the review, he changed the red card for the yellow one for Olivera. The match continues 11 vs 11.

’57 Red for the Roosters! Bryan Olivera commits a foul on Luis Reyes and the referee takes the red from him.

’55 Roosters are saved! A masterful collection of a free kick by Luis Reyes ended up crashing on the crossbar again. The left-handed side hit him with a lot of class and was close to overtaking the Rojinegros.

’49 The crossbar shakes! Diego Barbosa hit him back from the edge of the area and took a shot that shook the crossbar. Gallos was saved from the first.

The Second Half begins The ball is rolling again on the field of the Monumental Jalisco Stadium.

End of the First Half Atlas had started well, but it was diluted in the field and the game has lacked emotions. Los Gallos settled down with the minutes and have been closer to generating danger than the same athletic team that is more urgent for victory.

’35 Bad news for Atlas Jéremy Márquez leaves the court due to injury. The red-black youth squad leaves with tears in his eyes and applauded by the fans.

’19 Atlas close to a car blow! Jesús Angulo threw himself to try to cover a center, but the ball was dangerously deflected towards his goal and only a save from Camilo Vargas prevented the Gallos from singing first.

’15 Red-black domain starter The first 15 minutes are gone and the Guadalajara team has been better than the Queretanos. Still without emotions in the frames, Atlas tries to take possession of the ball and from this generate danger.

‘4 Atlas gives the first warning In a prefabricated corner kick, Jeremy Márquez managed to get the shot out of the box, but the ball reached the hands of Ricardo Díaz Quirarte.

Start the game The ball is already rolling on the field of the Jalisco Stadium. Atlas and Gallos open the last day of Apertura 2021 in a momentous match for Rojinegro’s aspirations.