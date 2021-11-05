Liga MX: Atlas defeats Gallos and secures a direct ticket to Liguilla

When it seemed that Atlas was complicating his direct pass to the Liguilla, Julio Furch and Brayan Trejo appeared to put Atlas fully in the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021.

With a goal from the Argentine attacker and another from canterano red and black, the Atlas Foxes defeated 2-0 Queretaro on the stadium court Jalisco, and with this they also virtually moored the sub-leadership of this contest.

The first red-black goal came until the 72nd minute of the game, this in a play after a corner kick in which Furch came completely alone to finish off in front of the Queretaro goal.

In that play of the goal, after the corner, Julian Quinones combed the ball with his head, and this served so that Furch will get to push the ball with relative ease.

Prior to this goal, which was the sixth of the tournament for Furch, Atlas was saved a couple of times thanks to the wise saves of his goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who even prevented Jesús Angulo from scoring an own goal during the first half of the match.

Once in the final stretch of the match, already in compensation time (90 3), the Atlas ended up sealing his pass to the “Big Party” thanks to the fact that Trejo beat the nets queretanas to ensure the triumph of the locals.

In this way, the Foxes reached a total of 29 points in the general table, and although they can still be reached by León in the last day, the goal difference clearly favors those led by Diego Cocca, and that is why they would be securing the sub-leadership of the tournament.

With this result, Atlas will go straight to the Quarterfinals for the first time since the Play-Off returned to the Mexican soccer competition format., but beyond this it is obvious that Cocca is about to play his second consecutive Liguilla as the rojinegro’s strategist.

JL