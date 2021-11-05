Letizia Ortiz imposes on her diet a special and really powerful tea

We all know that Letizia ortiz It is a royal that follows a strict healthy diet and play sports to stay fit and healthy.

And it was recently revealed that the kombucha tea It is one of the favorite drinks of the Spanish sovereign, as it happens with other celebrities of the world, such as the queen of pop Madonna, and Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Halle Berry.

Sometimes the Queen of spain He has even taken it in public, as happened at the recent Planeta Prize gala, in which this particular drink was part of the table service of the sovereign and her husband, the King Felipe VI.

It is a fermented natural drink -from fungi, bacteria and yeasts- based on tea, with an ancient tradition and to which many properties are attributed, such as being energizing, detoxifying and antioxidant; also improve digestion and intestinal flora.

In addition, it is rich in vitamins B, B12, B6, enzymes and organic acids.

Kombucha tea, Letizia Ortiz’s favorite healthy drink. Photo: Instagram.

Letizia does not hide her taste for kombucha and even expresses her taste for a brand that is produced in Spain, more precisely in Estremadura; of artisanal and that replaces any traditional sugary soda or soft drink, in a natural and healthy way.

Kombucha contributes to the general well-being of Letizia Ortiz and, among other benefits, ensures that its consumption regulates and improves the immune system.

Letizia Ortiz, a royal who adopts a diet for her well-being and good shape. Photo: Instagram.

It also has probiotic properties capable of optimizing the microbiota and balancing metabolism.

Taking kombucha also allows to regulate the diversity of bacteria that live in our digestive system and improve digestion.

Generally, kombucha tea is characterized by its reddish hue and its flavor is similar to cider, although it has recently adopted other flavors.

Kombucha is a natural, fermented, tea-based drink. Photo: Instagram.



It is made using tea leaves that are rigorously selected and collected after remaining in the plant for no less than three years to make them richer in minerals. And it is sold in glass bottles to preserve its unalterable properties.

The adoption by Letizia Ortiz of this “eco friendly” drink considered “elixir of life” is in line with her recognized concern for environmental issues as well as with his healthy and disciplined life. She is a sports fan, fond of Iyengar yoga, and bets on slow and increasingly sustainable fashion.

Kombucha is the fashionable drink of choice for celebrities. Photo: Unsplash.

Letizia Ortiz does not drink alcohol or smoke and her diet is full of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, fish and eggs, a diet that is part of the key to her youthful and always splendid image.

His favorite drink is associated with the practice of yoga and physical training, but it can also be taken as an aperitif before a meal, or after, as a natural digestive.

The table of the Kings of Spain during the Premio Planeta included kombucha for Letizia. Photo: Instagram.



In all cases, drinking kombucha involves incorporating very beneficial live bacteria into the body that strengthen the immune system.

Although the “pros” of kombucha tea are many, Letizia Ortiz’s favorite drink would also have its “cons” or, rather, some objections to its status as a fashionable drink whose super properties and broad health benefits do not offer great scientific evidence.