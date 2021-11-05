Letizia Ortiz imposes on her diet a special and really powerful tea

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
36

We all know that Letizia ortiz It is a royal that follows a strict healthy diet and play sports to stay fit and healthy.

And it was recently revealed that the kombucha tea It is one of the favorite drinks of the Spanish sovereign, as it happens with other celebrities of the world, such as the queen of pop Madonna, and Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Halle Berry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here