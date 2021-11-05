Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates strategy of Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador for the protection of the ocean

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio who is recognized for his activism in the conservation of the environment published on his social networks that he is excited by the step taken by Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica and Ecuador in protecting at least 30% of the ocean by 2030.

During COP26, the presidents of these nations signed a declaration for the conservation of the ecosystems of the marine corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific, which will allow the creation of one of the largest marine biosphere reserves in the world.

“Together, we will carry out actions that ensure the ecological connectivity of important species that migrate from different areas to the Cocos, Galapagos, Malpelo and Coiba islands, increasing resilience to climate change and the conservation of diversity in our region,” said Laurentino Cortizo, president of Panama.

For his part, the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, highlighted the importance of signing the declaration for the protection of biodiversity. “What Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama and Ecuador jointly achieved today at # COP26 is something historic: we established the largest marine protected area in the Western Hemisphere and, perhaps in the world, considered one of the richest regions in biodiversity in the world. planet, “Duque said.

In the same vein, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, commented that it will be a joint effort to achieve visible results. “We are going to work hand in hand in research, security, environmental protection and other areas. This is a clear message to the world of the importance of achieving concrete actions. We appreciate the commitment of all nations in this initiative,” Lasso said.

The president of Costa Rica, Carlos Quesada, thanked the other presidents for their collaboration in signing the declaration on the conservation of the seas.