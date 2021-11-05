Leonardo di Caprio spent the “best days of his life” on Cocos Island

Arjun Sethi
Walter Herrera

Wednesday 03 November, 2021 03:44 pm

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio created a stir at COP26, where he was surrounded by a mass of fans and journalists as he made his way to a meeting with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado in the pavilion of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew (Real Kew Botanical Garden).

On his way to meet the Costa Rican president, the Hollywood superstar was discovered by conference attendees, who quickly recognized and surrounded him, despite wearing sunglasses in an attempt to go unnoticed.

The American actor, known for his environmental concerns, was a key activist in the fight to save Cameroon’s Ebo forest from the mining industry, an initiative of which Kew was also a part.

