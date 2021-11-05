American actor Leonardo DiCaprio created a stir at COP26, where he was surrounded by a mass of fans and journalists as he made his way to a meeting with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado in the pavilion of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew (Real Kew Botanical Garden).
# COP26 I met with @laurenepowell, we discussed the need to expand the protection of maritime corridors, highlighting Isla del Coco
I was present @LeoDiCaprioWho told that the best 5 days of his life were spent in the “jewel”? of the Coco
On his way to meet the Costa Rican president, the Hollywood superstar was discovered by conference attendees, who quickly recognized and surrounded him, despite wearing sunglasses in an attempt to go unnoticed.
The American actor, known for his environmental concerns, was a key activist in the fight to save Cameroon’s Ebo forest from the mining industry, an initiative of which Kew was also a part.
Exciting @ COP26#ocean news today from #Colombia#Costa Rica#Ecuador & #Panama, which announced plans to create a biosphere reserve linking up marine protected areas in the 4 countries. A big step toward fully protecting at least 30% of the ocean by 2030.
var $navbarBurgers = Array.prototype.slice.call(document.querySelectorAll('.navbar-burger'), 0);
// Check if there are any navbar burgers
if ($navbarBurgers.length > 0) {
// Add a click event on each of them
$navbarBurgers.forEach(function ($el) {
$el.addEventListener('click', function () {
// Get the target from the "data-target" attribute
var target = $el.dataset.target;
var $target = document.getElementById(target);
// Toggle the class on both the "navbar-burger" and the "navbar-menu"
$el.classList.toggle('is-active');
$target.classList.toggle('is-active');
});
});
}
CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.