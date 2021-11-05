LeBron James Out ‘At Least A Week’ With Abdominal Injury, Source Says; Lakers will ‘take their time’ with their recovery

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would miss “at least a week” with an abdominal strain, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

James has already been ruled out by the team for Thursday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and another source familiar with the injury told ESPN that the Lakers ‘medical staff “want to take their time” with James’ recovery.

Follow all the action from the 2021-22 NBA season through ESPN’s family of channels, including ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. Friday, November 5

• Knicks at Bucks, 7:30 pm ET

• Pelicans at Warriors, 10 pm ET Wednesday, November 10

• Pistons at Rockets, 7:30 pm ET

• Heat at Lakers, 10 pm ET

The 19-year veteran, who turns 37 next month, has already missed two of the Lakers’ first eight games in his 5-3 start to the season.

James compounded the injury, which the team calls a rectus abdominis strain, in Tuesday’s 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN.

James is averaging 24.8 points on 46.7% shooting, his lowest percentage since his rookie year, along with 7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles travels to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on Saturday, followed by home games against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the Miami Heat on Wednesday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.