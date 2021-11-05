Learn about Katy Perry’s five beauty secrets

The singer Katy Perry turns 37 on October 25, and still has one of the most envied beauties in the international arena. And it is that even being a mother of a family, it never ceases to amaze us every day. Without a doubt there is something that he is doing well and today we want to share it with you; know the five beauty secrets of Katy Perry.

1.-Self-love

More than a beauty secret, it is a philosophy of life that the artist finds effective. Always wake up each day with the conviction that the key to beauty is trusting yourself, which we project onto others. Keep this advice very present, because as Katy Perry says: “There are no miracle beauty products.”

2.-Exercise is important

To maintain health and beauty, one of the things that the star Katy Perry considers necessary is a routine of half an hour of sports a day, no matter how busy the schedule is, she confessed to feeling passionate about taking walks around the city jogging.

3.-Take care of your hair

We must not forget that hair is of the utmost importance. Another of Katy Perry’s secrets to look unquestionably great is her hair. Be it long, short, curly, straight, whatever your style, don’t be afraid to add a touch of color to give it your personality.

4.-The best essences

You do not need to invest in expensive perfumes if you do not have the possibility, but try not to forget to include in your beauty routine day and night, the application of an essence that identifies you and makes you feel good. Because for Perry, a proper fragrance can have a sweeping effect.

5.-Clean your face before sleeping

It is very important that you clean your face before going to bed, remove all makeup and rinse well with soap and water, this way you will remove all the dirt that may be on your skin. Observe Katy Perry’s skin, it is one of her essential steps to take maximum care of her skin.