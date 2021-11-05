launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Huawei expands its line of speakers developed in conjunction with the audio firm Devialet, and now brings to Mexico the new Huawei Sound Joy. This new speaker has portability as its main focus, but without neglecting high-quality audio.

The Huawei Sound Joy has an official price in Mexico of 3,399 pesos, now available in the Huawei online store.

Huawei Sound Joy in Mexico, technical characteristics

Huawei Sound Joy

Dimensions and weight

20.2 x 7.3 cm

680 grams approximately

Sound

Four Speaker Devialet System: 1 x 20W Full Frequency Speaker

1 x 10W tweeter

2 x passive radiators

3 x microphones for sound pickup with support for Bluetooth calls

Battery

8,800 mAh, up to 26 hours of playtime

USB Type-C charging

software

HarmonyOS 2.0 with Huawei Life App

Compatible with Android 5.1 and later, not compatible with iOS

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2, support for AAC and SBC codecs

NFC for one-touch music transfer (compatible devices only)

Buttons

Switched on

Play / Pause

Bluetooth pairing

Volume +/-

Stereo button

Voice button

Others

IP67 certification for water resistance

Multicolor ring that lights up to the beat of music and indicates volume and battery levels

Price

3,399 pesos
The new Huawei Sound Joy is a recent Huawei launch, direct competition from other speakers in Mexico such as the Sonos Roam, with maximum portability to take it everywhere thanks to its contained dimensions and less than 1 kg of weight.

For sound, Huawei repeats alliance with Devialet and integrates a four-speaker system: full-frequency speaker for powerful bass and tweetter for treble, as well as two passive radiators. Its body is made of woven fabric that provides a more comfortable grip, according to Huawei. In addition, the Huawei Sound Joy is IP67 certified for water resistance.

Finally, the Sound Joy promises an autonomy of up to 26 hours of playback Continuous by Bluetooth 5.2. HarmonyOS 2.0 brings this little speaker to life, through the Huawei Life app, but it is also compatible with Android. On the other hand, NFC is integrated for one-touch music transmission, although only for compatible devices, and to improve the sound two speakers can be paired to offer stereo sound.

