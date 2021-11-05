launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Huawei expands its line of speakers developed in conjunction with the audio firm Devialet, and now brings to Mexico the new Huawei Sound Joy. This new speaker has portability as its main focus, but without neglecting high-quality audio.

The Huawei Sound Joy has an official price in Mexico of 3,399 pesos, now available in the Huawei online store.

Huawei Sound Joy in Mexico, technical characteristics

Huawei Sound Joy Dimensions and weight 20.2 x 7.3 cm 680 grams approximately Sound Four Speaker Devialet System: 1 x 20W Full Frequency Speaker 1 x 10W tweeter 2 x passive radiators 3 x microphones for sound pickup with support for Bluetooth calls Battery 8,800 mAh, up to 26 hours of playtime USB Type-C charging software HarmonyOS 2.0 with Huawei Life App Compatible with Android 5.1 and later, not compatible with iOS Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, support for AAC and SBC codecs NFC for one-touch music transfer (compatible devices only) Buttons Switched on Play / Pause Bluetooth pairing Volume +/- Stereo button Voice button Others IP67 certification for water resistance Multicolor ring that lights up to the beat of music and indicates volume and battery levels Price 3,399 pesos





The new Huawei Sound Joy is a recent Huawei launch, direct competition from other speakers in Mexico such as the Sonos Roam, with maximum portability to take it everywhere thanks to its contained dimensions and less than 1 kg of weight.

For sound, Huawei repeats alliance with Devialet and integrates a four-speaker system: full-frequency speaker for powerful bass and tweetter for treble, as well as two passive radiators. Its body is made of woven fabric that provides a more comfortable grip, according to Huawei. In addition, the Huawei Sound Joy is IP67 certified for water resistance.





Finally, the Sound Joy promises an autonomy of up to 26 hours of playback Continuous by Bluetooth 5.2. HarmonyOS 2.0 brings this little speaker to life, through the Huawei Life app, but it is also compatible with Android. On the other hand, NFC is integrated for one-touch music transmission, although only for compatible devices, and to improve the sound two speakers can be paired to offer stereo sound.