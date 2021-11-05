launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Just three months after the arrival of nova 8, now Huawei brings the nova 9 to Mexico, the newest member of its family of mid-range smartphones, now powered by Qualcomm.

The Huawei nova 9 will have an official price in Mexico of 12,999 pesos, available in your official online store and Huawei Experience Store physical stores, in blue, green and black colors.

Huawei nova 9 in Mexico, technical characteristics

Huawei nova 9 Screen 6.57-inch OLED

FullHD + resolution, 2340 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate

Screen hole Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G RAM memory and storage 8 GB RAM 128 GB of storage OS EMUI 12 with Huawei Mobile Services Rear cameras Quad: 50 megapixels f / 1.9 main

8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro

2 megapixels f / 2.4 for depth Frontal camera 32 megapixels f / 2.0 Battery 4,300 mAh with fast charging of 66W by USB Type-C Others On-screen fingerprint sensor 4G connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6 Price 12,999 pesos





The new Huawei nova 9 was presented last September and has quickly arrived in Mexico as a rather minor renovation of the nova 8. However, the main novelty is that Huawei once again collaborates with Qualcomm to power this device. Specifically it is a Snapdragon 778G chipset, but in a version cut to 4G connectivity, as happened for example with the Huawei P50.

Of the rest, the nova 9 maintains the 6.57-inch OLED screen with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 66W fast charge, but now in a slightly larger 4,300 mAh battery. .





Where there is a notable change is in the main camera of the nova 9, which is now 50 megapixels, accompanied by 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensors. The camera for selfies it is 32 megapixels.

Finally, as is customary, the nova 9 has no Google apps or servicesBut instead of taking the full leap, HarmonyOS 2.0 continues with Android in the form of EMUI 12, its new layer of customization with touches and features from HarmonyOS 2.0.

Huawei Watch GT 3 in Mexico, technical characteristics





Along with the nova 9, The Huawei Watch GT 3 also arrives in Mexico, the company’s new smartwatch presented a couple of weeks ago.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 will have an official price in Mexico of 6,999 pesos, available in a single size of 46 mm, in the Huawei online store and Huawei Experience Stores.

Huawei Watch GT3 Screen 1.43-inch AMOLED Resolution 466 x 466 pixels Sensors Cardiac rite SpO2 Pulsometer NFC Microphone Speaker Body temperature Air pressure sensor Compatibility HarmonyOS 2.0 or higher, Android 6.0 or higher, iOS 9 or higher Autonomy Up to 14 days Connectivity Wifi Bluetooth 5.2 GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS Others More than 100 sports modes 5 ATM water resistance Price 6,999 pesos

The main improvement of the Huawei Watch GT 3 is in the renewal of the integrated sensors, and now in addition to the heart rate and sleep quality, it is capable of measuring the blood oxygen level, body temperature, and even air pressure. Along with this, it now also integrates a microphone and speaker to make calls from the wrist.

The rest, the body of the Huawei Watch GT 3 is made of stainless steel and integrates a button along with a rotating crown to make navigating its interface easier, both on the right bezel. Its screen is 1.43-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, and inside it has 3 GB of RAM and 4 GB of local storage. The autonomy of the Watch GT 3, according to Huawei reaches 14 days with a single charge.





Regarding the operating system, it is Huawei’s own development, in charge of carrying out all the tasks, measuring the different health aspects and replicating the notifications that reach the smartphone. However, it is compatible with HarmonyOS 2.0, iOS and Android.