Latinos with unhealthy stress-related habits are at lower risk of depression: study

EFE.- The latinos with unhealthy behaviors due to chronic stress, such as drinking alcohol or eating junk food in excess, showed less risk of depressive symptoms elevated, according to a new study.

To reach this conclusion, the authors of the report, published by the digital magazine SSM-Population Health in their December issue, they analyzed unhealthy behaviors, elevated depressive symptoms and “allostatic load”, as the wear and tear that the body suffers from external factors is known.

It may interest you: Suicide rate fell 3% in the US, but increased 5% among Latinos and African Americans, warns the CDC

The study involved 11,623 Latinos and their unhealthy behaviors such as smoking, excessive / compulsive drinking, sedentary behavior and poor quality of diet were analyzed.

Overall, the study authors noted that a higher allostatic load was associated with a higher chance of elevated depressive symptoms, although this relationship decreased among individuals with an index of unhealthy behavior. However, they pointed out that Latinos react to stress differently depending on where they come from.

Of the Mexicans who participated, the relationship between unhealthy behaviors and a lower risk of depression it was more accentuated, while Puerto Ricans were shown to be a population with a “particular risk of presenting high depressive symptoms, unhealthy behaviors and cumulative stress”, all at the same time.

Smoking was considered in cases where participants reported smoking daily or regularly.

Excessive alcohol consumption was rated at 14 drinks per week on average for men under 65 and 7 for all women and men over 65.

Find out: California Study Shows Latinos With More Education Are Less Likely To Have Diabetes

As sedentary behavior, zero minutes per week of moderate or vigorous activity related to work, transportation or recreation was considered.

The participants of the sample resided in the communities of The bronx, on New York, Chicago (Illinois), Miami (Florida) and San Diego (California), and approximately 60% of the people analyzed were over 44 years old.

The study received support from National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the National Institute of Health and Minority Health Disparities (NIMHD) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).