The MLS was born in December 1993 and today, the last remaining intact logo of its founding members has “died”. In american football they are continually being modernized and the New England Revolution releases shield, a Massachusetts state club owned by Robert Kraft, the same Patriots owner who together with Tom Brady built an NFL dynasty.

Respecting the red, white and blue colors of the American flag, which are the same as the Pats use in the NFL, and with the new motto: “Proud not to be another FC”, the franchise announced that as of December 15, 2021 they will use their new shield on uniforms, memorabilia and other official products.

What was the original logo for the NE Revolution?

The symbol that represented this club since the first MLS season in 1996 was known as “Crayon Flag” or “Crayola Flag”This is due to the lines that seemed to be made with crayons simulating the national flag of the United States, substituting the stars for a soccer ball in blue.

Of the founding clubs that maintain the name – but not their image – are the Los Angeles Galaxy, Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids and DC United, in addition to the aforementioned Revolution, who despite so many years in the MLS has never been champion.

New shield of the New England Revolution

According to the franchise, this new logo is: “Challenging, inspiring and a tribute to the New England area”, one of the most important and historically rich for the American Union.