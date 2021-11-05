La Jornada Maya – Lack of interest threatens traditional Mayan medicine: specialist

Yucatán> Society

Lack of interest, deforestation, destruction of ecosystems and the undervaluation of the Mayan culture threaten the knowledge of traditional Mayan medicine, revealed Dr. Marina Vera Ku, a researcher at the Yucatan Center for Scientific Research (CICY).

Traditional medicine is used by three-fourths of the world’s population and only one-fourth uses patent medicine. Furthermore, in developing countries, 80 percent of the population uses it; however much of this information is currently being lost, the specialist warned.

On November 4, the professor of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) gave the conference “Traditional Mayan medicine from a scientific perspective.”

According to the doctor in Plant Sciences and Biotechnology, knowledge of medicinal is being lost due to lack of interest, influence of new ideologies, and undervaluation of the Mayan culture.

“There are those who prefer to buy a coffee in a certain international coffee shop known with a green logo, when I could buy an organic coffee from Chiapas,” he stressed.

Also, he indicated that this ancestral knowledge is lost due to deforestation and destruction of ecosystems. “Many times the traditional doctors return to collect a medicinal plant in a field and now it is a parking lot, it makes us sad because they have to go further into the mountains to look for the plants,” he said.

So, he stressed, by destroying ecosystems, it has to prepare its formulas without some plants that are becoming increasingly difficult to find, and it is losing effectiveness; in the end the original formula is completely lost.

Social imbalance

For Vera Ku, globalization and access to new technologies also influence the valuation of the Mayan culture, however she emphasized that indigenous communities are the depositories of the herbal tradition and guardians of plants and raw materials.

However, he indicated that pharmaceutical companies come to the Mayan peoples to do research on their knowledge with plants, they ask them how they work with them, but then they do not have access to many pharmaceutical products derived from their medicinal plants made by developed countries due to their high price. “There is a social imbalance that we have to address in the best possible way, as Mayan people we are known internationally and everyone knows that we are rich in our cultural values, but this contrasts with the poverty that exists in many communities”; sentenced.

Editing: Laura Espejo