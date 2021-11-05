La Chofis López is recognized as the San Jose Eartquakes Best Player of the Year

The San Jose Earthquakes announced the winners of the club’s individual awards for the 2021 season, in which Mexico’s Javier López swept as Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year.

Lopez scored five goals in San Jose’s last two games. Getty Images

La Chofis wins the Offensive Player of the Year award after scoring 12 goals in the regular season, for leading the team, including three game-winning goals, and adding four assists so far in his debut season.

La Chofis’ 12 goals are the most by a Quakes player in his first season with the club since Ariel Graziani in 2002 (14). He became the ninth player in team history to score at least 12 goals in a single season. He currently leads all newcomers to MLS with 16 goals and assists.

La Chofis is also named Players Player of the Year. The honor recognizes the best teammates and locker room presence, as voted on by the players.

The other awards went to Nathan for Defensive Player of the Year; Cade Cowell as Young Player of the Year; Jackson Yueill as the good media boy; and JT Marcinkowski for the Andrew Bedard Spirit of the Game / Humanitarian of the Year Award.