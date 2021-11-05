La China Suarez and “the Professor” from La Casa de Papel, together in Jujuy Did you know? – The Compass 24

By Fernando Quiroga

Special of Compass 24

Miami, Florida, United States.

It would be interesting if the China Suarez It was more recognized for its achievements on the screen than for its scandals, however, it is not like that. Perhaps unfairly because, although dogmatists loathe me, someone has to say: China Suarez is not a bad actress. The traditional portrayal of beautiful women in its apparent incompatibility with the expected quality of their achievements is something that already, at this point, delays and (personally) bores me. It is not and will not be Meryl streep, naturally, but it’s good. And this perverse game of seeing her only in her facet of Eat- foreign men, beyond being a recalcitrant macho judgment, it is only one element of mediatization, a game in which, perhaps, she participates stoically without caring.

Anyway, integrate the film Objects, a thriller Argentine-Spanish co-production that has an unmissable plot.

Mario has a large lost property store where he has an infinity of lost property in his custody, accumulated over many years. The character invests a large amount of his time in investigating the origin of the objects to return them to their owners, and thus return fragments of their lives. Helena, a young police officer approaching the warehouse, is the only person who has been able to approach her. Moved by introspection and disbelief towards other human beings, Mario has turned away from socialization.

One day a suitcase rescued from a swamp arrives at the warehouse. Inside, among strange human remains, they find the clothes of a baby. It is the starting point to arrive at a network that treats people as if they were objects.

Shot in much of Spain (and now in Jujuy) Objects promises to be a work of art of suspense, as well as a surprise police twist. Starring Alvaro Morte and the China SuarezWe still do not know if it will be released only in theaters or we will be able to see it on the platforms.

We will have to wait, but without scandals. Please.