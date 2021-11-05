Kylie Jenner and the Nike sneakers everyone is looking for

To say that Kylie jenner seems to be for one of his best emotional moments, It is not far-fetched. You just have to see the smile she showed during her last public event where, pregnant, she accompanied her partner, Travis Scott, and her sister Kendall Jenner to a match of softball, as could be seen in his last stories shared.

In these publications, beyond showing off and showing her incipient pregnant belly or not separating from her first-born, Stormie, what highlighted was his outfit. An attention that is already usual in all of us. But what to tell you, her outfit following the line comfy it has completely fascinated us. Above all, your footwear.

Kylie Jenner causes a sensation with her sneakers

We don’t know how but, style after style, Kylie manages to create a new trend. And, on this occasion, we are sure that the attention of many of us, beyond focusing on her wavy hairstyle or her coat or dress, has fallen on her Nike shoes.

We are already warning it, the effect Kylie jenner exists and those shoes are one of the most comfortable and versatile that he has worn in recent weeks. And yes, we love them!

@ KylieJenner / Instagram

Remember that already something similar happened when in one of his latest posts, Kylie wore the Adidas Originals Supercourt, a model of sneakers that were positioned as the latest fashion. We all wanted to wear those retro style that stood out for its incredible versatility -Leave us, they combined with everything- and, it is very likely that the same thing will happen with this Nike model. A shoe that combines design and comfort with absolute dexterity.

Nike Nike Air Force 1 ’07 nike

nike.com.es € 109.99

Specifically, it is the acclaimed Air Force 1 signature model. Some shoes that, as we said, are super versatile, more so now, where dresses and stockings are a trend with sports shoes.

The special thing about this shoe design, beyond being worn by Kylie Jenner, is that they are a icon in the world of basketball. And that’s not all, its characteristic leather design stands out for its striking colors and for having a design with reflective details, being perfect for this autumn-winter season, where fog and clouds star in the days.

For this reason, if you did not arrive on time for get that Adidas model mentioned, do not miss this opportunity to wear this nike sneaker icon they are a real wonder.

