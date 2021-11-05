Kristen Stewart wants to face James Bond in the new era of the saga

Kristen Stewart at the presentation of ‘Spencer’ Credit: Bang Showbiz

Actress Kristen Stewart, on the lips of all these days both for her recently announced betrothal to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer and for her acclaimed role as Diana of Wales in the film ‘Spencer’, wants to be a Bond girl, but not just anybody.

In a new interview for the British newspaper Daily Mail, the one who was the protagonist of the youth saga ‘Twilight’ has expressed her desire to present herself as the villain in one of the next installments of the 007 agent franchise, which for now does not have a substitute for Daniel Craig. According to his statements, Kristen would love to act as a potential love interest for the spy, one who would end up betraying him to try to annihilate him.

“Of course I’d be in a Bond movie, oh yeah! I’d like to be the Bond girl who turns out to be bad … the villain. I could embody both sides. I’ve never played bad yet. I like to play the bad guy. well … But maybe I need to change sides, “he revealed in his conversation with the newspaper.

Although her supposed character would be quite similar to the one played by Eva Green in ‘Casino Royale’ (2006), the truth is that Kristen has preferred to praise in her interview the French actress Lea Seydoux, who appears in the last two tapes of the saga – ‘Specter’ (2015) and ‘No time to die’ (2021) – and she is also one of her best friends in the film industry. “Lea is one of the most fascinating people I have ever met,” he assured.