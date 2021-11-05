Khloé Kardashian tells how Covid19 is going

Khloé Kardashian tells how her sisters overcome the famous fights they have and that we have seen all these years in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Khloé kardashian She is sick with Covid-19 for the second time and, this time, her daughter True has also tested positive. The businesswoman shared this information last Friday, with a text in which she warned that she would be quarantining for the next few days: “Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, so everything will be fine. We will be here in quarantine and following current guidelines,” he wrote On Instagram.

And now, he has just gone to the same social network to make an ‘update’ of his situation. Everything is fine, but she’s tired of going through this one more time: “I’m so fed up !! Covid is shit.”

At the end of 2020 Khloé had coronavirus and had a really bad time. If you were a follower of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ you will remember how sick she got, because that chapter focused on that difficult situation and they made us participate in the process of her case and how difficult it was:

After quarantining and recovering, Khloé recounted her experience on the Ellen DeGeneres show, revealing that the worst part had been being away from True. “I don’t care how nice your home is, that they take you away from your daughter because you can’t be near her, it was the most heartbreaking thing.”

Now the two are much better and, at least, they are together.

We hope they recover soon and get back in action as soon as possible!

