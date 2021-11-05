Kevin Pillar free agent after not exercising options

NEW YORK – The Mets, who had started the offseason as the team with the most free agents in the majors, now have one more. Outfielder Kevin Pillar decided not to exercise his $ 2.9 million player option by 2022 and the Mets later decided not to take his $ 6.4 million team option, for which Pillar will receive $ 1.4 million in compensation.
During his only season with the Mets, Pillar made $ 5 million. Now he can prove what’s on the free market for him for the second winter in a row.
Pillar, who was hit by a pitch to the face in May that caused several fractures and yet lost only two weeks, hit .231 / .277 / .415 in 124 games, covering the third outfield positions.
Pillar’s absence leaves Nimmo the only veteran who can be considered a natural outfielder on New York’s 40-man roster. Michael Conforto also became a free agent this week, while the roles that natural infielders like Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith will play are unclear.
So the Mets are going to have to acquire at least one regular outfielder in free agency. If you are not Conforto, someone who can replicate or exceed your production.
.