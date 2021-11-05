Kendall Jenner celebrated her 26th birthday with a spooky birthday party

Sunday night, Kendall Jenner celebrated both Halloween and her birthday number 26 at Harriet’s Rooftop from West Hollywood, located at Hotel One on Sunset Boulevard. Her Martian Girl Costume from Tim Burton’s Movie Mars Attacks! was one of the funniest: the model, founder of 818 Tequila and creative director of FWRD wore a body Red from the Californian brand LA Roxx and Maisie Wilen that she combined with a beehive-type wig over 30 cm high, all complemented by striking crimson lips.

That same day, the most top of the Kardashian Jenner clan shared her impressive look on Instagram with the message “beautiful planet, we take it.”

Kendall jenner Photo: Samuel Alemayhu / @samuelnw

Who attended the party? Justin and Hailey Bieber (as a French maid), Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Justine Skye, French Montana and The Weeknd, who turned out as Vito Corleone from The Godfather. Many made sure to pose in their costumes inside the party’s black and white photo booth, with the watermark of “Kenny’s Spooky Halloween”.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Fai Khadra. Photo: Courtesy of Tequila 818

The drink chosen for the night was a “New Fashioned”, that is to say, a drink made with Kendall Jenner’s own 818 tequila, Orange curaçao, allspice and demerara syrup.

Doja Cat and Fai Khadra. Photo: Courtesy of Tequila 818

Here’s Kendall Jenner’s birthday cocktail recipe.

New Fashioned

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 818 Reposado tequila

0.5 oz orange curacao

1 large pinch of allspice

1 tablespoon demerara syrup

Instructions:

Stir the ingredients with a large ice cube. Strain into a rock glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a dried orange wheel, an orange peel, or a cherry.

Article originally published by Vogue US, vogue.com