Just Dance 2022 Tracklist: BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa Top Game’s Setlist for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Switch | Video game

Just Dance 2022 it’s here. The popular dance video game has established itself as one of the releases most anticipated by millions of fans who each year wait for the new list of songs that comes in the title. The 2021 hits are now available in the new edition of the Ubisoft saga and can be purchased for consoles PS5, PS4, Xbox series x, Xbox One, Nintendo switch and Pc.

According to own Ubisoft, some of the main artists of the new installment of Just Dance include the famous girl group BLACKPINK, in addition to Dua Lipa, Billie eilish, Lady Gaga, Daddy yankee and many more.

The base game comes with 40 songs of these and more guest artists, but the list can be extended to 700 topics with the version of Just dance unlimited, an edition that can be tried free for a whole month.

Just Dance 2022: track list

Next, we leave you the complete list of 40 base songs for the new Just Dance 2022 that just went on sale:

“Baianá” by Bakermat “Believer” by Imagine Dragons “Black mamba” by aespa BLACKPINK’s “BOOMBAYAH” “Boss witch” by Skarlett Klaw “Build ab ****” by Bella Poarch “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls and Snoop Dogg “Chacarron” by El Chombo Sia’s “Chandelier” “China” by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin “Don’t go yet” by Camila Cabello “Flash pose” by Pabllo Vittar and Charli XCX GALA’s “Freed from desire” Meghan Trainor’s “Funk” “Girl like me” by Black Eyed Peas X Shakira “Good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Happier than ever” by Billie Eilish “Human” by Sevdaliza “I’m outta love” by Anastacia “Jerusalema” by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode SuperM’s “Jopping” “Judas” by Lady Gaga “Last friday night (TGIF)” by Katy Perry Ciara’s “Level up” “Levitating” by Dua Lipa “Love story (Taylor’s version)” by Taylor Swift “Mood” by 24kGoldn and iann dior “Mr. Blue sky ”by The Sunlight Shakers Domino Saints “My Way” – Available November 9 “Nails, hair, hips, heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall “POP / STARS” by K / DA, Madison Beer, (G) I-DLE and Jaira Burns “Poster girl” by Zara Larsson “Rock your body” by Justin Timberlake “Run the world (girls)” by Beyoncé “Save your tears (Remix)” by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande “Smalltown boy” by Bronski Beat “Stop drop roll” by Ayo and Teo “Sua cara” by Major Lazer, Anitta and Pabllo Vittar “Think about things” by Daði Freyr “You can dance” by Chilly Gonzales “You make me feel (mighty real)” by Sylvester.

Just Dance 2022 – Launch Trailer

In addition, we show you the launch trailer just released this last November 4: