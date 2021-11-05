Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard will continue as normal despite all the actress’s efforts to try to dismiss her ex-husband’s lawsuit

The American actor, Johnny Depp, She is still in a very delicate situation since her separation with Amber Heard, who accused him of abuser and wife beater. Words that penetrated very deeply in society and consequently, Mr. Depp Not only has he had a bad streak in his career, but he has also been accused by international media. That is why the actor sued the actress for defamation, who tried by all means to stop the trial, but it seems that she will not be able to.

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard will proceed as stipulated

The actress of Aquaman, Amber Heard, He tried by all means to use the sentence handed down by the British court to dismiss the complaint against him and thus annul the trial that will take place in the USA. However, his request was rejected by The judge Penney Azcarate, who ruled that the relationship between the case held on English soil is not entirely related to the trial that will take place in America.

Let us remember that the demand that Johnny deep lost a few years ago, it was against the newspaper, The Sun, who called the actor, “abuser” and in view that the judge found around 14 incidents that could be corroborated, ruled in favor of the newspaper. Fact that the actress tried to take advantage of to dismiss the lawsuit in the USA.

The new trial of Johnny depp against Amber Heard, It will take place in April 2022 for having defamed him internationally. The actor’s lawyer also spoke about the judge’s decision to proceed with the case: “Mr. Depp deeply welcomes the court’s decision. ‘

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: BORUTO – MANGA 62: WHEN IT LEAVES AND WHERE WE CAN SEE IT FOR FREE AND SPANISH

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, anime, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content We are waiting for you!

Follow this and other news in our HERO Esports APP, download to your mobile phone Android or IOS. In addition, you can follow the main esports competitions, teams and results, all in one place.