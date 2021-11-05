Johnny Depp will be able to access Amber Heard’s mobile

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They are going through a very hard time on a personal level. The ex-partner is plunged into a stage in which different accusations continue to be made, which have positioned them as the protagonists of one of the biggest Hollywood scandals.

A few years ago, lActress sued Depp for mistreatment And, after the press was echoed and different scenarios were given after the event, the actor sued Heard for slander. Now, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor has obtained a victory by which he can access the content of his ex’s mobile and thus try to prove that some photos – in which she showed various injuries allegedly made by him – are false. Apparently, the possibility that they may have been edited is appreciated.

In these photos, Amber appears with serious marks, and they are the ones that she delivered to the court as proof of violence exercised against her by Johnny Depp, in 2015, a matter for which the actor came out very badly, began to lose projects and even got fired from the popular saga ‘ Fantastic animals and where to find them ‘, where he had a very participatory role.

But now, it has been known that the lawsuit filed by Depp after a publication in which Amber took a position on the cases of violence (and implicitly spoke about him), the actor has managed to have the right to access Heard’s mobile and demonstrate that those photos were a montage, as he maintains.

The controversy continues and on the Internet this issue is being most debated.

We will remain attentive to this question, how will the story be resolved? How strong and how hard everything …

