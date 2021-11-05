Johnny Depp was given access to Amber Heard’s phone records to prove that the assault was “bogus.”

A court granted Johnny Depp access to the phone records of his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp plans to use the records to prove that Heard faked the injuries he is presumed to inflict on her.

Depp sues Heard for defamation and claims that she tampered with photos to make it look like the actor from Edward scissorhands attacked her.

Depp’s attorney commented: “Ms. Heard’s attorney has used these fake photographs several times in the deposition.” He also claimed that the Los Angeles police “disavowed the photographs” and “did not describe what they saw.”

The actor of Pirates of the Caribbean the lawsuit for an article Heard wrote for the Washington Post in which she described being a victim of domestic violence, although she never mentioned Depp by name.

Heard has claimed before that he had two black eyes, a nose and a broken lip at the hands of Depp.

The court ruled that Depp’s legal team can have an expert look at the phone to examine whether the photos were fabricated.

In response, Heard’s attorney stated, “Amber Heard remains willing and able to support the authenticity of her evidence, and her IT forensic expert [tecnología de la información] has cooperated in this effort. In stark contrast, Mr. Depp has been unable to produce even the audiotapes of which he leaked a partial portion out of context, much less any support for the authenticity of any of his evidence. “

Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2017. In November last year, Depp lost a different defamation case against The Sun, which labeled him a “wife beater.”

An undated photograph of Amber Heard where she apparently shows bruises on the right side of her face (PA)

The court found the claim to be “substantially true” and Depp was denied permission to appeal the ruling.