Johnny Depp wants to keep Jack Sparrow alive

Actor Johnny Depp has played Jack Sparrow 5 times and the character has become an icon of popular culture.

As we already know, Disney wants to make more movies of Pirates of the Caribbean but he does not want to have Johnny depp for the controversy that there is with the trials with his ex-wife Amber heard. He also has no plans to replace the actor for the role of Jack sparrowso they just won’t use the character and it has already been rumored that they will make a female pirate crew led by Margot robbie.

Recently Johnny depp talked about the popularity of Jack sparrow:

“I suppose this is the positive side of having brought to life, in a strange way, characters like Captain Jack or any character, that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow.”

The actor wants to keep the character alive off the big screen:

I’m going to someone’s house, I’m going to perform at your son’s birthday party right now. I don’t need a company to do that. I can do it myself and no one can take that away from me, that’s Jack Sparrow’s greatest pleasure. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box, literally Captain Jack in a box, and when the opportunity is right, I can go and visit people and places where smiles and laughter and things that are important in the world are in. play”. Johnny Depp said.

From the beginning he had problems with Disney.

When they were shooting the first movie, there was a great conflict between Johnny depp and the managers of that moment of Disney, since they did not understand what the actor was doing with the pirate Jack sparrow. When some scenes happened to them, they didn’t like that he seemed mannered or that he was drunk all the time, so they tried to pressure the director Gore Verbinski and the actor to change the course of the performance.

But Johnny depp He stood firm in the construction of his character and the result could not be better. Pirates of the Caribbean was a tremendous success and his performance earned him an Oscar nomination, although that year he won Sean Penn by Mystic river. Now, we don’t know if the Captain Jack Sparrow, but at least it has left us memorable performances that can be seen on the streaming platform Disney Plus by following this link.