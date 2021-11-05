Jodorowsky’s graphic novel hits theaters

L

he Humanoids editorial launched a bomb of cosmic proportions this Thursday by confirming the name of the filmmaker who will adapt to the big screen “El Incal” (The Incal), the enormous work of the Franco-Chilean intellectual Alejandro Jodorowsky y Moebius who presented the epic of ” John Difool ”.

Director Taika Waititi, who has conquered with “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Thor Ragnarok”, and won the Oscar for the script of his film “Jojo Rabbit”, will have the mission of directing the adaptation of “El Incal” .

The announcement was delivered by Humanoids, which publishes Jodorowsky’s work in the vignettes, along with a video made by Frank Pavich, director of the celebrated documentary “Jodorowsky’s Dune,” which features the New Zealand writer and filmmaker.

“He is exactly the person who fits the project perfectly,” Jodorowsky noted in the record, ensuring that the filmmaker “understands, in his own way, ‘El Incal’. He is not going to do ‘El Incal de Jodorowsky’. He will do ‘El Incal’ by Waititi ‘”.

The film, produced by Humanoids and Primer Entertainment, will be written by Waititi himself with his friend and collaborator Jemaine Clement (“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Flight of the Conchords”) and Peter Warren (“Ghost Team”). .

“‘John Difool’ feels like Jack Nicholson’s character in ‘Chinatown.’ If you watch the movie, you really have no idea what you are doing. He looks like an idiot because he has a huge patch on his nose and he’s just trying to get his way out of all this. And I love the idea of ​​someone who has no idea what he is doing with his life and is in charge of saving the universe, “Waititi said about the protagonist of this story.

In a statement released to the media, such as Deadline, the filmmaker added that “Alejandro Jodorowsky’s films and graphic novels have influenced me and so many others for a long time. I was stunned to have the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life. “

In the gigantic story created by the French-Chilean screenwriter and the French comic master Jean Giraud, who is best known by everyone as the genius Moebius, we are introduced to “Difool”, a small-time detective who receives a strange object, without knowing that it will lead him to face the high powers of the cosmos.

In this futuristic universe, marked by several rebellions in the galactic empire, the unhappy detective must take a trip with his bird “Deepo” and five others chosen in this science fiction classic, which manages to combine adventure, humor and philosophy.

That is why the choice of Waititi is very successful, because he knows humor, it is already part of his label and manages to handle it in an enormous way, something absolutely necessary in this gigantic adaptation of a work that also presented us to the “Metabarón”, whose dynasty of perfect warriors we would know in brutal detail in “La casta de los Metabarones”, by Jodorowsky and Juan Giménez.

Series spanned six volumes

The series of “El Incal”, by Jodorowsky and Moebius, spanned six volumes, “El Incal Negro”, “El Incal Luz”, “What is down”, “What is up”, “The quintessence I. The dreaming galaxy ”and“ The quintessence II. The Difool planet ‘”, which were originally published between 1981 and 1988 by Les Humanoïdes Associés publishing house.

If you have not yet launched into the lysergic stages of this work, we recommend the comprehensive edition published in 2017 by the publishing group Penguin Random House, under its Reservoir Books label, which you will find in most bookstores and specialized stores, where you will also find includes the seventh volume, “The Mysteries of the Incal”, which provides a lot of information about this universe.

Waititi’s agenda looks intense in the coming years, as the adaptation of “El Incal” joins a sequel to “What we do in the shadows”, his “Star Wars” movie and that live action “Akira” ”That is still trying to get ahead. And we still have to see his new installment of the god of Thunder, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which will arrive in July 2022.