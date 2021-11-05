Joao Maleck facing the possibility of going back to jail: I leave it to God

Editorial Mediotiempo

Given the possibility that a Joao maleck returned to prison due to the process against him that exists for the death of María Fernanda Peña and Alejandro Castro, who died on June 23, 2019 in a car accident caused by the player in the streets of Zapopan, Jalisco, the footballer spoke of the situation he is experiencing.

“For me it’s complicated at 22 years old, but I’m calm, because I’m going to leave everything to God in his hands and What he decides I will accept. According to the law, they are going to decide in favor of everyone, ”Maleck commented after the end of the appeal hearing.

Likewise, the current Coras element spoke about how your life has changed for all that he must comply with after the accident that caused the death of the couple just over two years ago, as he now receives psychological help and support from a coach.

“My life has changed a lot; I keep going to sign every month, I attend psychology classes and Besides I have a personal coach who is helping me overcome everything. I can not drive, There are still a few months to go and I have to continue signing until the process is finished. I have to comply with all the restrictions that could be me, ”he explained.

Maleck He also referred to the attacks he has received from the fans after returning to the fields, in addition to highlighting the reason why he does not have any social network.

“Many people see me in the field and say: ‘no he doesn’t care much and I mess it up’ but everywhere I stand I hear comments, or in the same social networks; for that reason I do not have, because yesThey spend it insulting me. I can tolerate many things, but my family, they mess with them and my loved ones and that if it hurts a lot “, he mentioned.

It should be noted that it will be early next week when the decision of the Tenth Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of Jalisco on whether the penalty imposed on the 22-year-old player will be confirmed or modified, which was 3 years and 8 months in prison for the crime of wrongful death.