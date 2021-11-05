Joan Collins recounts what she witnessed in the last days of Lady Di and her tragic death

His name will always be linked to ‘Dynasty’ and his perfidious Alexis Carrington, a character who still haunts him, and with whom many have sought parallels on which Joan collins he complains bitterly (and sometimes wryly) over and over in his latest book, ‘My Unapologetic Diaries’, a compilation of the audios that he has been recording for decades, now transcribed, and that in this case reproduces since 1989, when the filming of the emblematic series produced by Aaron Spelling had finished, and until 2007. For the new generations perhaps his participation in This sophisticated prime-time soap opera is a bit more remote and perhaps more familiar with its role in the eighth season of the series ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ or by the recent scandal unleashed by the blockbuster ‘Darkness & Glow’, produced by José Luis Moreno and whose future is a huge unknown.

Joan Collins is one of the few survivors of the golden age of Hollywood and tells her readers that if they want to know his true age to Google it (88 years, we save them the work). Her life has been so illustrated by the paparazzi who have followed her wherever she went (another of her repeated complaints in the almost 400 pages of these memoirs) that what can be expected of her is neither the where nor the when but the how.

With José Luis Moreno, Jane Seymour and Denise Richards, at the presentation in Madrid of the series ‘Glow & Darkness’. (Getty)

This is the subject of a book that we could synthesize in three keys: the characters with whom it has an incessant social life of haute cuisine restaurants, cruises on private yachts and luxury hotels, the difficulties in finding work for an actress of her characteristics in Hollywood and her passion for shopping, which reaches such a point that she makes a very negative value judgment of Barcelona , where he arrived one Sunday on Valentino’s yacht – they are great friends and in 2019 he starred in his Christmas campaign– and he found almost all the stores closed, which cut short all his expectations.

An armored security

Having established these premises, we are going to move to Friday August 22, 1997, when Joan Collins was enjoying a heavenly vacation on the Côte d’Azur … “Great excitement on board. Giancarlo (Giammetti, partner and partner of the Italian designer) saw Princess Diana at the Jonikal, Mohamed Fayed’s yacht, docked off the beaches of Pampelonne. He and Valentino grabbed giant binoculars and saw her with Dodi on the upper deck. ”

Giancarlo himself came up with an idea that could have cost him dearly: “He got on a jet ski and approached his boat. Two men with machine guns saluted him, which the ferocious of the two did not like. protected by several men who pointed their Uzis at Giancarlo, who left quickly. He made an invitation to Diana and Dodi for cocktails on Valentino’s boat, but they declined. ”

Joan Collins, in her Christmas campaign for her friend Valentino. (Valentino)

A week later the tragic death of the princess took place, as recounted in her diary by the English actress whose perhaps most celebrated film is ‘Land of the Pharaohs’, by Howard Hawks: “I was awakened at half past six by a devastated Peter Charlesworth, who told me that the princess Diana had died in a car accident. I thought I was dreaming, so I replied, ‘I’m going to sleep right now,’ but Robin (Hurslton, an art dealer who was his partner at the time) woke up and said, ‘You’re not dreaming.’ We ran up the stairs, turned on the television, and to our immense horror, we found out that it was true. ”

Joan Collins makes a fierce defense of the ex-wife of Carlos of England: “She was misinterpreted and defamed by the press and by many people, but I think she was really a great person.” And take the opportunity to recall previous meetings: “I met her at a benefit party for Bernardo’s, in which We both wear Bruce Olfield models. Diana was exquisite in a golden lamé dress with large shoulder pads and wore white silk, also with large shoulders (…). The second time we met was in Palm Beach at another benefit party. She had been married to Prince Charles for two years and they barely looked at each other“.

His relationship with the paparazzi

The actress even reveals that remembered as princess of the people He asked her a question that we can interpret as premonitory: “How can you bear it? How can you bear the constant attention of the press and the paparazzi?” I was very surprised, but I replied: ‘Well, I think you have to try to ignore them all. as possible. “” There aren’t many opportunities for it, “he said, gesturing toward many of the international photographers hidden in the stands with their intrusive lenses focusing on the princess.” They follow me everywhere. It’s like I’m in a fish tank. ” “.

Indeed, Joan was glued to the television watching the funeral on September 6, and on the 7th back in London … “As soon as we arrived we went to Kensington Palace. I was astonished and impressed by the outpouring of quiet respect and love from the People. There were thousands of flowers. I brought some red roses and left them with the others. I read some of the messages, which were incredibly exciting. A couple of people recognized me and kindly said they were grateful that I was there. ”

Diana and Dodi, on their last vacation on the Côte d’Azur. (Cordon Press)

“Our paths crossed at various times over the years and she was always charming and seemed delighted to see me, so it seemed impossible to think that she was dead,” concludes the actress.

The following September 2, with the whole world still in shock at the terrible news, Lady Di broke into Joan Collins’ daily life again: “I had dinner at Le Mole, a lovely family restaurant. The owner came to our table and we he said with a lump in his throat that Dodi and Diana they had dined there a month ago. He told us that they were alone, with the exception of Diana’s two children and that they were like any young family, very happy, laughing, no paparazzi around, and Diana dancing with her children to disco music. ”

And he ends his account by quoting none other than … “Nostradamus predicted that the end of the world would come in the year 2000 after floods, famines, disasters, volcanoes, droughts and the death of the second Messiah. The way people are treating Diana after her death is like the second coming of Jesus. I have lived the deaths of George VI, Winston Churchill, JFK, Elvis and Marilyn. I have not seen anything like this and his funeral has not yet come. ”

With Queen Elizabeth II at a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2014. (Getty)

Beyond these memories, Joan Collins’ book is ideal for lovers of classic Hollywood, as there are numerous anecdotes and sometimes incisive value judgments about stars like Tony Curtis and his stunning conquests, Sophia Loren’s teeth, the good looks of Gregory Peck or the decline of Elizabeth Taylor, whom he was about to replace in the movie ‘Cleopatra’, when she fell ill and was about to die as a result of pneumonia. And by the way, they ended up working together on the TV movie ‘Those fabulous girls’, with Debbie Reynolds, of whom he emphasizes that he never took off his wig even though it was unbearably hot, and Shirley MacLaine, who asked him how his brother, Warren Beatty was as a lover. There were certainly no major incidents in the filming, although we cannot ignore that Eddie Fisher left the protagonist of ‘Singing in the Rain’, his wife and mother of his two children for the beauty of violet eyes, one of the most notorious scandals in Hollywood in the late 50s.

On September 27, 1977, Joan Collins, her sister Jackie, Roger Moore and his wife, Luisa Mattioli, celebrating the premiere of the movie ‘The Stallion’, starring Joan and based on a Jackie novel. (Getty)

It is also beyond doubt his great friendship with Roger Moore, his affinity with Ronald Reagan as president of the United States, and his admiration for Queen Elizabeth II. Underline the great education of Sylvester Stallone, the politically incorrect views of Michael Caine, the good taste, in his opinion, of Elton John, Donald Trump’s determination to sell him an apartment in front of the United Nations building in New York, the little class of his ex-wife, Ivanna Trump (he revealed him at a party that her Italian boyfriend, Rossano Rubicondi, whom she does not mention and who died a couple of days ago, he was very good in bed), the beauty of Rosario Nadal or bad luck with the roles assigned to Elizabeth Hurley.

With all these arguments and the accurate analysis he makes of a ruthless Hollywood, in which nothing is what it seems, it is inevitable to get hooked on a story that surely would have enchanted his sister, the popular romance novel writer Jackie Collins, who died of breast cancer in 2015.