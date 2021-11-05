JLo, Ben Affleck and his ex Jennifer Garner together, how trendy!

JLo, Ben Affleck and Ben’s ex he was married to for 10 years, spent Halloween night together with their children, how trendy!

JLo and Ben Affleck returned after 17 years.

JLo and Ben Affleck are the clear example that the second parts can be good. Let’s remember that they started a romance almost 20 years ago, They were engaged in 2002 and ended in 2004. One year later, Ben married Jennifer Garner and they broke up in 2015 to later start a relationship with Ana de Armas. For his part, JLo had two partners after him, Marc Anthony, from 2004 to 2014; and Alex Rodriguez, with whom he recently ended up.

It was all rumors, until they stopped hiding it and images of both began to appear in the streets hugging, in family gatherings, and now even on red carpets! Without hiding anything, showing that they were always for each other.

After confirming it, the couple of the moment has been more in love than ever, and new rumors are going viral on social networks, A possible wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

JLo, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garder, the actor’s ex-wife, together!

JLo, his twins and Ben spent part of Halloween with Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife, And even with their three children! According to the magazine People, Lopez and Affleck they were following the “trick or treating” tradition when Garner and his children decided to join the scheme. How modern! Check the photos

HERE.



The same day, Ben and Garder were spending time together. They signed their divorce in 2018, and although their marriage did not work out, they both believe that it is important for their children to see that they respect and get along well whether they are together or not. A great example!

Even in May of this year, on his account Instagram, Ben congratulated his ex-partner, sharing photographs of her with her children, for the reason of Mother’s day. “I am very happy to share these children with you. The luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. With love, your dad “, wrote Affleck.

Could this type of meeting be frequent?

