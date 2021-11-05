Jinx confirms his arrival in Fortnite: details and trailer – Nintenderos

From YouTube we bring you a new and interesting video related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak in this case of Fortnite.

In the short that we leave you next, we can take a look at the new collaboration of the game that includes Jinx from League of Legends in the title. You have it below:

League of Legends’ Jinx makes his explosive debut in Fortnite to celebrate the upcoming release of Arcane, the Riot Games animated series. This iconic character from Riot Games’ team strategy game will shock the Item Shop starting November 5, 2021 at 1:00 CET. Get your hands on it while you can and plunge into chaos as League of Legends hits the Epic Games Store. A TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION FROM ZAUN TO THE ISLAND Jinx Arcane’s outfit and additional cosmetics will arrive in the Item Shop with the Arcane: League of Legends Set. Have fun with the Mono Cymbal Backpacking Accessory from Jinx and grab the Pium Pium Crushing Pick, created from leftover Pium Pium parts. Also, give her play and link her fat in Piltover with the Playground (instrumental) room theme (from Arcane’s original soundtrack). Players will be able to purchase the costume, backpacking accessory, pickaxe, and room theme from the Jinx Arcane bundle, which includes the Jinxeado graffiti and the loading screens Wreaking havoc and BOOM! The Loading Screen Wreaking Havoc: You will not get bored. BOOM! Loading screen: Jinx comes through the front door.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

Via.