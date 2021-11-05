Jets lose surprise quarterback Mike White through injury in first quarter

Jets revelation quarterback injured his hand while throwing a touchdown pass for the New Yorkers

The New York Jets They quickly found themselves in trouble at quarterback, on their visit to the Indianapolis Colts to open the action of the Week 9 this Thursday night.

Mike white, the quarterback sensation that led to New York to a surprise victory in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading the league in passing yards for the day, hurt his throwing hand while throwing a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore in the first period.

The return of White the game was described as “questionable” by the team in the first instance, although he never returned to the game.

Mike White’s return was called “questionable” in the first instance by the Jets after the injury. Getty Images

While White detached from the ball, was contacted in the wrist area by a defender from Indianapolis, apparently causing the injury.

White He went to the medical store of the Jets on the bench, where he was examined. He also tried to throw a few passes in the side area, but he hit the ball visibly frustrated.

Right away, the backup quarterback Josh johnson he made warm-up moves, and entered to play the rest of the route, a 45-30 loss.

White this Thursday began his second game for life, and second in a row for the Jets, replacing an injured Zach Wilson –Second overall pick of the last draft of the NFL-, who opened the campaign as the undisputed starter for New Yorkers. The team also recently acquired the veteran Joe flacco via exchange with Philadelphia Eagles, after the 2020 season passed in New York. Flacco has not seen activity with Jets yet.

Johnson he has been with the team since last August.

The Jets they also lost to the tight end game Tyler kroft for the game, thanks to a chest injury.