Jennifer Aniston’s Top 10 Movies Sorted From Best To Worst

Without a doubt, Jennifer Aniston (52) will always be irretrievably linked to the series ‘Friends’ and her role as Rachel Green. Considered cult, the fiction narrates the adventures of a group of friends who live in New York City and who have dazzled millions of viewers since it was released in 1994.

But beyond the series, Jennifer Aniston, also turned into a fashion icon and whose sentimental life gives for a novel, has participated in dozens of films, mainly in romantic comedies. Here we collect 10 films present in his filmography ordered from best to worst according to IMDb.

1. Junk work (1999)

Comedy film written and directed by Mike Judge and released in 1999. It is a satire on routine work at a software company in the late 1990s, focusing on a handful of individuals who are fed up with their job. IMDb score: 7.7

2. We are the Millers (2013)

It is an American comedy film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The plot follows a small drug dealer (Sudeikis) who convinces his neighbors to create a fake family, in order to mount a smuggling ring from Mexico to the US. IMDb score: 7

3. How to kill your boss (2011)

Film of the Year 2011 directed by Seth Gordon. Nick (Jason Bateman) works too hard to get a promotion and his boss (Kevin Spacey) denies it, Dale (Charlie Day) works in a dental clinic and is sexually harassed by his boss (Jennifer Aniston) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) has to put up with the bullshit of his new boss (Colin Farrell). After a drunken night, the three friends decide to kill their bosses, not knowing how complicated the situation is going to get. IMDb score: 6.8

4. Like God (2003)

A guy (Jim Carrey) who complains about God (Morgan Freeman) too often is given powers to teach him how difficult it is to run the world. Jennifer Aniston plays Jim Carrey’s girlfriend in the film. IMDb score: 6.8

5. Uncontrolled (2005)

It is a thriller based on the novel by James Siegel. The film is directed by Mikael Håfström and marks one of Aniston’s few forays into the genre. Story in which two executives who are having an affair are blackmailed by a violent criminal and have to act to save their families. IMDb score: 6.6

6. Follow the roll (2011)

2011 romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, in which she plays the role of Sandler’s loyal assistant, who is a plastic surgeon with emotional problems who asks Aniston to pretend to be his wife. divorcing, to hide a lie he has told his girlfriend, who is much younger. IMDb score: 6.4

7. The Good Girl (2002)

American film of the year 2002, directed by Miguel Arteta. Justine Last (Jennifer Aniston) is unhappily married to a man addicted to marijuana and leads a boring life as a supermarket cashier. All this changes when she meets a new cashier named Thomas Worther (Jake Gyllenhaal), a lonely and depressed boy with whom she begins a relationship. IMDb score: 6.4

8. Rock Star (2001)

Rockstar is a 2001 American comedy-drama film, directed by Stephen Herek. It tells the story of Chris “Izzy” Cole, singer in a tribute band whose rise to the vocal position of his favorite band was inspired by the real-life story of Tim “Ripper” Owens, singer in a Judas Priest tribute band. , who was chosen to replace singer Rob Halford when he left the band. IMDb score: 6.4

9. And then she came (2004)

2004 American romantic comedy written and directed by John Hamburg. Reuben Feffer (Ben Stiller), an employee of an insurance company that performs risk analysis for life insurance, marries Lisa, a real estate salesperson (Debra Messing), who, on her honeymoon, cheats on him with an instructor in French diving (Hank Azaria). Then he meets Polly Prince (Jennifer Aniston). IMDb score: 6

10. Friends with money (2006)

2006 American film directed by Nicole Holofcener. The long-standing friendship of four Los Angeles women is increasingly threatened by their growing economic differences. The three friends married with money, Frannie, Jane and Christine, share their concern for the single Olivia, who seems unable to earn a living on her own or maintain a stable relationship. IMDb score: 5.8